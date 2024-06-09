College baseball super regionals schedule today, June 9: TV channel, streaming options and more

The race to the College World Series is heating up, with 10 teams looking to secure a place in the eight-team double elimination showcase at the Charles Schwab Field Omaha from June 14-24. Three teams — Florida State, Virginia and North Carolina — have already booked their spots in the CWS after sweeping their opponents in the college baseball super regionals on Saturday.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Four squads — Kentucky, NC State, Florida and Texas A&M — have drawn first blood in their best-of-three series and are looking to join the ACC trio in the CWS with a win on Sunday. Meanwhile, Tennessee and Evansville needed a deciding Game 3 to determine the CWS representatives between the two teams.

A loaded, five-game super regional schedule awaits college baseball fans on Sunday, as it eventually decides which teams will move into the CWS or live to fight another day and force a winner-take-all duel.

Here's the schedule for the remaining super regional matches in the 2024 NCAA baseball tournament:

College baseball super regionals schedule for June 9

Tennessee Volunteers vs Evansville Purple Aces

Top seed Tennessee and Evansville lock horns for the third and final time at the Knoxville Super Regional at the Lindsey Nelson Stadium. First pitch is set at 6 p.m. ET, with ESPNU featuring the match on live TV and ESPN+ beaming live stream for subscribers.

Expand Tweet

The Volunteers took Game 1 with an 11-6 win on Friday, but the Purple Aces bounced back with a 10-8 triumph the next day.

Kentucky Wildcats vs Oregon State Beavers

No. 2 seed Kentucky looks to deliver the knockout blow on 15th-ranked Oregon State in Game 2 of the Lexington Super Regional at the Kentucky Proud Park. The game is set at 9 p.m. ET with ESPNU delivering live television content for subscribers and ESPN+ streaming the match on the Internet.

The Wildcats topped Travis Bazzana and the Beavers with a 10-0 win in Game 1 on Saturday.

NC State Wolfpack vs Georgia Bulldogs

No. 7 seed Georgia was embarrassed at home by North Carolina State. The 18-1 win by the 10th-seed Wolfpack suddenly shifted the tide, as fans are thinking about siding with Charlie Condon and the Bulldogs in this crucial game on Sunday at Foley Field.

The first pitch will be thrown at 12 p.m. ET, with ESPNU and ESPN+ airing the game on live television and livestream, respectively.

Clemson Tigers vs Florida Gators

Last year's runnerup Florida looks to continue their giant-killing ways as it goes for a sweep of No. 6 Clemson on Sunday.

The Gators, who beat higher-ranked Nebraska and Oklahoma State in the Stillwater Regional, outclassed the Tigers, 10-7, in Game 1 to move a step closer to the CWS. A win by Clemson, though, will force a decider on Monday.

The game will start at 2:30 p.m. ET, with ESPN covering the game on live TV and ESPN+ showing the clash on livestream.

Oregon Ducks vs Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M seeks to secure its second College World Series in three seasons in Game 2 of their best-of-three super regional showdown with Oregon.

First pitch is at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Blue Bell Park in College Station, Texas, with ESPN2 presenting the game on television while livestream content is available on ESPN+.

The Aggies won 10-6 in Game 1 to move within a win from securing another CWS trip.

When is the 2024 College World Series?

The 2024 edition of the College World Series will kick off on June 14 at the Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska. Eight teams will play in a double-elimination tournament, with the last two teams left standing facing each other in the final on June 22.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback