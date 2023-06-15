College World Series Preview: Taking a closer look at Florida, LSU, Tennessee, Oral Roberts, and more

The College World Series is happening in just a few days, with each of the eight teams fighting for the national championship. There are a lot of things to look at as the betting odds have a lot of these programs very similar to one another.

What should we be looking at for each program, and what has gotten them this far? Let's look at each team and look at what has gotten them to Omaha, Nebraska.

Breaking down the College World Series teams

TCU Horned Frogs

It is not about being the best team all season, just during the postseason, and TCU has done well with freshman starting pitcher Kole Klecker dominating this year.

Brayden Taylor has been a force at the plate as he hit 23 home runs during the season to become the program's all-time home run hitter. Their offense has been on a tear throughout the postseason and could remain hot through their stint at the College World Series.

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

It is difficult to call a 50-win team a "Cinderella story," but that is exactly what the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles are as they head to the College World Series.

They have shown the ability to get hot as they held the longest winning streak in the country at 21 games this year before losing to Oregon in their super regional. They had the easiest path facing the weakest regional and super regional teams according to RPI, but you can only play who is in front of you, and the Golden Eagles hope to continue the magic.

Florida Gators

Florida, the second seed in the NCAA Tournament, has reached the College World Series on the backs of its pitching staff. Having Hurtson Waldrep and Brandon Sproat lead the way as well as a strong bullpen, they have been able to do well. They also have had five different hitters reach at least 10 homers, including one of the best power hitters in the country in first baseman Jac Caglianone.

ESPN @espn



Who’s taking the crown? THE MEN’S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES IS SETWho’s taking the crown? THE MEN’S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES IS SET‼️Who’s taking the crown? 👑 https://t.co/jp81bNuyuY

Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia has been the complete opposite of the Florida Gators as the Cavaliers have focused on an incredible and productive lineup to book their ticket for Omaha. They have eight different hitters in the batting order hitting at least .300 with five eclipsing .350, so runners are going to be on base frequently.

They also have a lot of experience making it this far as this is their second College World Series in three years.

College World Series favorites: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

There is a reason the Wake Forest Demon Deacons have been the favorite to win the College World Series.

They have an excellent pitching staff with Rhett Lowder, Josh Hartie and Sean Sullivan absolutely dominating the opposing lineup. Their lineup has been incredible as well with Nick Kurtz and Brock Wilken both hitting 20-plus home runs this season. There is not a weakness on this team, and Wake has dominated with a plus-59 run differential through the super regional round.

Stanford Cardinal

Luck has been with the Stanford Cardinal as they were a pop-up lost in the lights away from being eliminated in the super regional round by the Texas Longhorns. The Cardinal have now made the College World Series four consecutive seasons and have their work cut out for them in the tougher of the two brackets. Maybe the luck will continue, and we see Stanford in the finals.

Having an all-around dominant team is difficult to do, but the LSU Tigers have figured out how to do so.

They struggled enterting the postseason, going 3-3 in their final six regular season games, but Paul Skenes has been pitching incredibly well. Center fielder Dylan Crews has been absolutely incredible as the leadoff hitter, while Tommy White has 20 home runs to drive runners in from the middle of the lineup. They are definitely going to be a tough out.

Tennessee Volunteers

The Tennessee Volunteers were one of the preseason favorites to win the College World Series and have started to play some of their baseball of the season. Chase Burnes has been incredible on the mound as a flamethrower and could be the difference in Tennessee surviving in a tough bracket to make the finals.

Poll : 0 votes