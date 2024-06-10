College World Series tracker: List of teams going to Omaha ft. FSU, Florida and more

Seven teams have clinched their slots in the 2024 College World Series on June 14-23 (June 24 if the CWS final extends to a Game 3) at the Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska. They are No. 1 seed Tennessee, No. 2 Kentucky, No. 3 Texas A&M, No. 4 North Carolina, No. 8 Florida State, No. 12 Virginia and Florida.

No. 7 Georgia and No. 10 NC State will fight for the last remaining slot in the CWS as their best-of-three super regional series goes to a decider after the Bulldogs beat the Wolfpack in Game 2, 11-2. Georgia and NC State will meet in a winner-take-all duel on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

Let's take a look at the teams that qualified for the College World Series and how they got there.

Teams who qualified for the 2024 College World Series

#1 Tennessee Volunteers

Trending

Tennessee beat Evansville in three games to claim a College World Series ticket.

Tennessee has proven to be the top college baseball team in the nation. The Volunteers ruled the SEC, sweeping the regular season and conference tournament to be chosen as the top-ranked team in the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

They ruled the Knoxville Regional, beating Northern Kentucky, Indiana and Southern Mississippi to earn a slot in the super regional where they faced Greenville Regional titlists Evansville.

In the super regional, the Volunteers won Game 1, 11-6, before the Purple Aces forced a decider with a 10-8 victory in Game 2. However, Tennessee proved too much for Evansville in Game 3, clobbering their unseeded foes, 12-1.

#2 Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky outclassed Oregon State to rule the Lexington super regional and advance to the College World Series for the first time in program history.

Kentucky was the co-SEC regular season champion alongside Tennessee and made it to the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2-seeded team in the nation.

The Wildcats hosted the Lexington Regional in which they swept past Western Michigan, Illinois and Indiana State to book a super regional duel with No. 15 Oregon State.

Kentucky dominated Game 1 with a 10-0 win over the Beavers and held their nerves in Game 2 for a 3-2 victory that handed them their first-ever College World Series appearance in program history.

#3 Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M went 44-13 in the season to rank as the third-best team going into the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament. Their excellent record in the regular season helped the Aggies secure home-field advantage in the regional and super regional, as all the games were played at the Blue Bell Park.

Texas A&M used their field to their edge, winning four of their five postseason games by at least four runs. They beat Grambling State, Texas and Louisiana in the regional to secure a super regional clash with Oregon.

They clobbered Oregon in the series by scoring a combined 25 runs to gain their eighth CWS appearance in school's history.

#4 North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina ruled the ACC Coastal Division this season to be selected as the No. 4 seed going into the tournament.

The Tar Heels hosted the Chapel Hill Regional where they outclassed LIU and dethroned last season's national champion LSU, winning two of their three games, including a 4-3 victory in the regional final.

They qualified for the super regional where they bested West Virginia, 8-6 and 2-1, in their best-of-three series. This will be the 12th College World Series appearance for North Carolina, who is seeking to win its first national title.

#5 Florida State Seminoles

Florida State was selected for the 2024 NCAA Tournament as one of the top at-large teams in the nation. The Seminoles went 42-15 in the regular season to rank No. 8 during the Selection Show.

Florida State hosted the Tallahassee regional and ran over Stetson and UCF in the first two rounds before beating UCF for the second time in the regional final. The Seminoles faced UConn in the super regional and won both games to barge into their 24th College World Series.

#6 Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia finished second in the ACC Coastal Division, four games behind North Carolina in the divisional standings. The Cavaliers gained an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament by being one of the top baseball teams in the nation.

In the regionals, the Cavaliers won over Penn and Mississippi State in the first two rounds before upending Mississippi State by seven runs in the final. They swept Kansas State in the super regional to make their seventh College World Series.

#7 Florida Gators

Jac Caglianone will make his second straight CWS appearance for Florida this season.

Last year's national runner-up Florida almost failed to make it to the NCAA Tournament due to a lackluster regular-season record. The selectors gave the Gators a chance, and they are taking advantage of the big opportunity.

They were grouped in the Stillwater Regional, where they beat Nebraska in the first round. A loss to Oklahoma State relegated the Gators to the loser's bracket. The demotion likely motivated them to win their do-or-die games, winning over Nebraska, 17-11, and beating Oklahoma State twice in the regional final.

They arranged a super regional duel with Clemson and won both games to make their 14th CWS appearance in history.

#8 Winner of Georgia vs NC State

Seventh seed Georgia and No. 10-seed NC State are still locked in a tough battle to determine the eight last CWS qualifier this season. The Wolfpack won Game 1, 18-1, but Georgia bounced back with an 11-2 victory in Game 2. The decider will be held on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

Who will claim the last College World Series berth? Will it be Georgia or NC State? Let's know in the comments section:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Highest-paid college baseball coach, who? More on the top 10 highest-paid head coaches in 2024