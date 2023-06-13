College World Series wins by Head Coach: Which coach has the most CWS wins in history?

To win a College World Series (CWS), a team must have an excellent head coach, as they are the only constant in a sport with a rotating roster every handful of years.

But who are the head coaches with the most wins in CWS history? Let's take a look at some of the most legendary coaches in NCAA Division I baseball.

Coach Rod Dedeaux leads College World Series in wins

This should be no surprise since the USC Trojans were as dominant of a dynasty as we have seen in sports. Coach Rod Dedeaux of the Southern California Trojans has 60 wins in the men's College World Series finals.

Dedeaux won 10 national championships as head coach, with five consecutive titles from 1970-1974. His might never get surpassed, as no active coach is even close to his records.

Who is behind Rod Dedeaux in terms of wins?

The Texas Longhorns continuously made the College World Series under head coach Cliff Gustafson. He retired with an NCAA-record 17 appearances in the CWS and won the whole shebang twice. Gustafson is second all-time with 44 wins, and not many people have even come close.

Next on the list is Cal State Fullerton and Texas coach Augie Garrido with 41 wins. He is the only coach in men's baseball history to win multiple national championships with two different programs, winning three with Cal State and two with the Longhorns.

The only active coach on this list is Vanderbilt's Tim Corbin, with 20 wins. As of this writing, he is tied for 10th with former Texas coach Bibb Falk. Corbin is one of the major reasons that the Vanderbilt Commodores have been one of the top programs year-in and year-out.

The Commodores have reached the finals five different times and won the national championship twice since Corbin took over as the head coach. In 19 seasons since he took over, Vanderbilt has gotten to Omaha, Nebraska, in 17 years, including 16 straight seasons before being eliminated in the regional round by the Oregon Ducks.

What coach will be able to continue to make his mark and wind up climbing this list? It's a long and arduous road to get to Rod Dedeaux's record or even approach it.

