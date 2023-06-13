Which team makes the 2023 College World Series Finals? Exploring the Florida, Virginia, TCU, and Oral Roberts 4-team bracket

One of the two College World Series brackets is finalized as the one four-team bracket includes the second-seeded Florida Gators, seventh-seeded Virginia Cavaliers, TCU Horned Frogs, and Oral Roberts Golden Eagles. This will be a double-elimination bracket, with the winner advancing to the College World Series Finals.

With four teams that have fought through the adversity that happens throughout the regular season and postseason, only one can emerge out of the group and compete for the 2023 NCAA Division I National Championship.

Today, we will dive into each program in this bracket and discuss the likelihood of them advancing to the finals.

Can the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles make the College World Series Finals?

It feels like Oral Roberts has some magic, as they were two outs away from being eliminated by the Oregon Ducks. However, they were able to win with a walk-off double to force a Game 3 and eventually advance out of the Super Regional. Their first matchup in the bracket is against the TCU Horned Frogs, and this will be an interesting game.

Their offense has been doing well with a .940 team OPS while stealing 98 bases on 113 attempts. They know to do all the small things correctly with a balanced lineup. Oral Roberts's pitching staff has also been holding its own, with a 3.97 staff ERA. It feels like a long shot that Oral Roberts can continue this run into the finals.

Can the TCU Horned Frogs make the College World Series Finals?

The TCU Horned Frogs are the other program in the bracket that was not in the top-16 seeds entering the tournament. They swept the Indiana State Sycamores in the Super Regionals but had the games in their home stadium. The Horned Frogs have relied on Brayden Taylor offensively, who has a 1.096 OPS with 23 homers and 69 RBIs to lead the team.

Their pitching staff has done well, with five runs given up in the Super Regionals and a little bit of rest with only playing twice. They have a chance to make it to the finals, but I would not bet on it happening.

Can the Virginia Cavaliers make the College World Series Finals?

The Virginia Cavaliers have been an incredible offensive team, as they were able to slug their way to Omaha. They combined to score 26 runs in Games 2 and 3 against the Duke Blue Devils to advance and need to continue their incredible showing.

Kyle Teel has been doing incredible at the plate as he is eighth in Division I with a .418 batting average, and the team leads the nation with a .335 team batting average. They also have been a top pitching staff as they're fourth in NCAA with a 3.77 team ERA. Expect the Virginia Cavaliers to make a lot of noise and have a great shot at making the finals.

Can the Florida Gators make the College World Series Finals?

The Florida Gators have the most realistic chance to advance out of the bracket here, as they should. They are the second seed in the tournament for a reason. They have the home run champion in sophomore Jac Caglianone with 31 home runs this year. Florida has cruised as they are 50-15 overall and only gave up four runs in the two Super Regional games to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

