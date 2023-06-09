What time does TCU baseball play Indiana State? Start times, TV Channel, live stream info and more about NCAA Super Regionals 2023

One of the most intriguing NCAA Baseball Super Regionals matchups is going to be between the 14th-ranked Indiana State Sycamores and the TCU Horned Frogs. The series was originally scheduled to be played at Indiana State but will be hosted by TCU instead. Indiana State University is hosting the Indiana Special Olympics this weekend.

This should be a very entertaining series. The teams are going to be battling it out for the opportunity to head to Omaha, Nebraska, and compete at the College World Series.

The Super Regionals matchup begins on Friday, June 9 at 5 PM Eastern and will be aired on ESPNU as well as ESPN+. Game 2 will commence on Saturday, June 10 at 6 PM Eastern and will also air on the same platform. Which team will be able to win this best-of-three series and head to Omaha?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Which team has the advantage in this Super Regionals matchup?

Indiana State is going to be favored in this matchup. They have been the more complete team throughout the year. The Sycamores' pitching staff has been one of the best throughout the country. They are fourth with a 3.83 team ERA entering this matchup. Compare that to the Horned Frogs, who are 53rd with a 4.80 team ERA right now.

Indiana State struggled during the season against top-tier opponents as they had a brutal 2-9 record against Q1 programs.

It is going to be extremely difficult to slow down the Horned Frogs team entering the Super Regionals. They are clicking offensively as well as any other program in the sport. In their last three games in the regional portion of the NCAA Baseball Tournament, they averaged 14.7 runs per game. Tre Richardson was one of the stars to shine in the lineup. He tied the RBI record as he tallied 11 in a 20-run game they beat the Arkansas Razorbacks.

TCU has been doing incredibly well and should continue to do well. Being home in this situation, despite being the team that is supposed to be on the road, is going to help them play even better. The crowd is going to be completely bought in from the jump and carry the Horned Frogs in this series.

The bats for the Horned Frogs are going to stay hot, and even if they cool down just a little bit, they are going to dominate. Expect the TCU Horned Frogs to book a ticket to the 2023 NCAA Baseball College World Series.

Poll : 0 votes