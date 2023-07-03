Dennis Kasumba has caught the attention of baseball fans around the globe. He is attempting to be the first Ugandan prospect drafted into Major League Baseball. Kasumba is a catching prospect with talent, but to be noticed halfway around the world from an area that doesn't traditionally produce professional baseball players is remarkable.

Today, we dive into the story of Dennis Kasumba, how we got to this point, and look at his draft odds.

Dennis Kasumba: The Story

2022 MLB Draft

Kasumba lost both his parents at a young age. His father passed away in the Ugandan Civil War. It would be an understatement to suggest that Kasumba has had it rough while growing up.

Kasumba didn't have the luxury of playing AAU or travel ball. He grew up shoveling manure for 50 cents per day and found the game of baseball due to his fascination with playing with sticks and stones.

Paul Wafula played in Japan and is genuinely considered a baseball pioneer in Uganda. Someone turned Wafula onto Kasumba. The two struck up a relationship and now Wafula trains the MLB draft hopeful. We would have never known of Kasumba if not for Wafula.

Kasumba was putting baseball on the back burner to take on jobs to support his family. Wafula honored his promise to support the family and hence, Kasumba could continue pursuing the game he loved.

Dennis Kasumba: Getting the attention of MLB Scouts

2022 MLB Draft

How does someone off the radar get the attention of MLB scouts? Social media, of course. The Ugandan catcher began to show off his workout routines, including water bottles taped to his legs. The level of creativity in Kasumba's workouts got him noticed worldwide, most importantly, by the MLB draft personnel.

Sean Campbell, the President of the MLB draft league, took particular interest in Kasumba. The youngster would then sign a contract with the MLB draft league and head to the United States to play for the Frederick Keys.

Dennis Kasumba: Will his MLB Draft dreams become reality?

Midway Classic

Kasumba's temporary visa is about to expire, so he is returning to Uganda. He has a positive attitude toward returning home, suggesting that he will teach others what he learned during his time in Frederick.

The best hope for Dennis Kasumba is that a college notices his potential and transitions to the game with an upside, and provides him with an opportunity. Kasumba may be an MLB draft long shot, but we have seen long shots hit before.

