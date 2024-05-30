Did Texas Tech baseball make the NCAA tournament 2024? Qualifying status of the team explored

The Texas Tech Red Raiders had a lot of excitement throughout the 2024 college baseball season but were unable to win the Big 12 Conference Tournament. That meant their fate to make it to the 2024 NCAA Baseball was out of their control and needed to wait until Monday's Selection Show to figure out if their season was going to continue in the NCAA Baseball Tournament or if the offseason was beginning earlier than expected.

Let's take a closer look into the Texas Tech Red Raiders and discuss what happened to get to that point.

Did Texas Tech make the NCAA Baseball Tournament 2024?

The Texas Tech Red Raiders were on the bubble to make the NCAA Baseball Tournament this season but did not make the field of 64, ending their season.

The team finished 33-26 but that was not good enough to make it, according to the NCAA Baseball Selection Committee. They were unable to win the Big 12 Tournament, which left their chances bleak, and unfortunately for the Red Raiders meant the end of their 2024 college baseball season.

Trending

Texas Tech NCAA Baseball Tournament History

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have not done too well in terms of making the NCAA Baseball Tournament throughout their history, but the last decade has been well for the program.

They have made the College World Series four different times, all within the last decade. However, they have not made the College World Series Championship in any of their appearances thus far. Below is a list of the years the Red Raiders made the trip to Omaha, Nebraska for the College World Series.

2014

2016

2018

2019

Who is favored to win the 2024 College World Series?

According to the betting odds for the 2024 College World Series, there is no definitive pick right now to win the national championship. Below are the odds of the top 10 programs heading into the 2024 College World Series.

Texas A&M Aggies (+500) Tennessee Volunteers (+600) LSU Tigers (+900) Kentucky Wildcats (+1000) Arkansas Razorbacks (+1000) Wake Forest Demon Deacons (+1200) Clemson Tigers (+1300) Oregon State Beavers (+1500) North Carolina Tar Heels (+1500) Florida State Seminoles (+1800)