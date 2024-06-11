Did Tony Vitello coach at Arkansas? Taking a look at Tennessee HC's coaching career

Tony Vitello is doing a phenomenal job at Tennessee. The former infielder has led the Volunteers to their third College World Series appearance in four years. Vitello has ushered in a stellar spell of dominance in Tennessee and is viewed as one of the best head coaches in collegiate sports today.

Hence, it's only right to examine Vitello's coaching history ahead of his latest push to win the College World Series. Here is a look at his time at other programs before he became the head coach of the Volunteers.

Did Tony Vitello coach at Arkansas?

Yes, Tony Vitello coached at Arkansas. Vitello was an assistant coach and the recruiting coordinator with the Arkansas Razorbacks from 2014 to 2017.

In fact, Vitello was a key contributor to the Razorbacks reaching the 2015 College World Series. With his help, the program went from a 15-15 start to an end season with 18 wins from their final 25 matches.

Vitello's work was mainly with the team's hitters, and his efforts were prominent with the program's third base batters. Under Vitello's tutelage, the Razorbacks finished fifth in the SEC in hitting and fourth in home runs. He spent two more years in Arkansas before accepting the top job at Tennessee.

Tony Vitello has built an impressive legacy at Tennessee

Tony Vitello entered the Tennessee Volunteers locker room with zero experience as a head coach. However, that doesn't seem to have stopped him from building one of the most impressive résumés in the current college baseball landscape.

Vitello is statistically the greatest head coach in Tennessee history, with a 72.1 winning percentage. He's also the third longest-serving head coach in program history, behind only Rod Delmonico and Bill Wright.

Vitello's accolades as the Tennessee Volunteers head coach include but aren't limited to three College World Series appearances, two 2022 National Coach of the Year Awards, 2022 ABCA Southeast Region Coach of the Year, 2021 NCBWA National Coach of the Year, 2021 SEC Eastern Division Title, and more.

He also led the Vols to SEC Regular Season & Tournament Titles for the first time since 1995 in 2022.

