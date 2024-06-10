"I had more wrong decisions than correct decisions": Tony Vitello didn't mince words in fiery post-game press conference for Tennessee Vols

Tennessee Vols coach Tony Vitello didn't mince words in a press conference after the game with Evansville in the Knoxville Super Regional on Sunday. The long-time Vols coach said:

"You guys made a mistake and gave me the mic. So I'll add to my opening statement that I'm really picking up where we left off yesterday when somebody asked me a question."

"I got a job to do, and I gotta make decisions. And if you were to put all my decisions in a bucket for the weekend I had more wrong decisions than correct decisions."

Trending

Vitello gave a clear example of such a decision:

"For instance, John Vargo probably should have pinched it yesterday. He showed me that with some attitude and some success today and I'm not so sure he doesn't do it yesterday, too, if we pinch him against Harris because he wants to go home and he's going home."

Expand Tweet

Tennessee Vols beat Evansville in the Knoxville Super Regional

Tony Vitello's fiery press conference came after his team beat Evansville to qualify for the 2024 College World Series. The Vols routed the Purple Aces 12-1, showcasing the gulf in quality between the two programs.

The game was a tale of contrasting fortunes. The Vols were phenomenal at the plate, racking up seven home runs to set a new single-game postseason record, while the Purple Aces pitchers were down and out at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

After the loss, Evansville coach Wes Carroll said:

"It's been an incredible run by our Aces, by this senior group, by each and every guy on the roster that believed in this place. Yes, the outcome didn't go our way, but I couldn't be more proud of our seniors and our team really setting the standard at the University of Evansville."

Expand Tweet

Tony Vitello and Tennessee Vols are aiming for their first College World Series title

Tony Vitello and the Vols will be heading to their seventh Men's College World Series, including three in the last four years. The program has been phenomenal in that time frame, and all that's left is for them to go all the way.

The Vols have the best odds to win it all, and their fans will be encouraged by how they performed in the Knoxville Super Regional against a dangerous opponent. Tony Vitello has got his team playing great baseball, and they will be a threat in the 2024 College World Series.

The Men's CWS starts on June 14, 2024, with first-round games played from June 14 to 15. The championship series will be a best-of-three series from June 22 to 24, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback