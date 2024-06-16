Does Tony Vitello have kids? Tennessee HC's personal life explored

Tony Vitello is widely regarded as one of the greatest head coaches in Tennessee Volunteers' history, and he's currently chasing the program's first-ever College World Series title. The St. Louis, Missouri-born coach led the program to their third 50-win regular season of his tenure, with the record at 55-12.

Coach Tony Vitello is a popular figure in college baseball, with a highly competitive team. Let's examine the 2022 SEC Coach of the Year Award winner's personal life.

Does Tony Vitello have kids?

No, Tony Vitello does not have kids. The two-time SEC Regular Season Championship head coach is neither married nor a father. However, Vitello can count on his parents to provide support as he chases the biggest prize in collegiate baseball.

Speaking ahead of his son's 2024 Omaha quest, Tony's father, Greg Vitello, a Hall of Fame soccer and baseball head coach, said:

"I get to watch my son perform and help other kids. And that's my sole job. My sole job wasn't to win games but to help guys proceed to the next level, whatever that level was.

"It might be to be a good father. It might be a good baseball player. It might even be a good businessman. A good friend, whatever that next level was, it was my job to get them to that level, and now I can sit back and watch my son. We do the same thing." (Via WVLT.tv)

He ended by saluting Tennessee's patience with the process:

"Tennessee Baseball is reaping the effects of his hard work. You know, there were so many times we were together. After a Sunday game, we would have a meal, and we would be watching the television, and he would emerge out of his room with his backpack and say, 'I got an hour to hop on a flight.'"

Tony's mother, Kathy Vitello, added her own praise:

"I’m very proud. He’s very thoughtful. And you know, he’s very generous.”

What’s next for Tony Vitello and the Tennessee Vols?

The Tennessee Vols opened their 2024 College World Series campaign with a walk-off win over the Florida State Seminoles. The Friday game ended with a 12-11 scoreline.

The Tennessee Vols are next in action on Sunday, June 16, 2024, when they face North Carolina at 7 p.m. The game will be live on ESPN and via FuboTV.

