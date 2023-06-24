Florida vs. LSU baseball CWS predictions: Who is favored to win the College World Series? Schedule, start time and TV details

Tonight is the first game of the 2023 College World Series as the second-seeded Florida Gators will face off against the fifth-seeded LSU Tigers. This will be an exciting game between two of the top teams throughout the entire college baseball season.

Tonight's Game 1 is taking place at the Charles Schwab Field at 7 p.m. EST in Omaha, Nebraska. Game 2 will be on Sunday at 3 p.m. EST and if there is a need for Game 3, it will take place on Monday evening at 7 p.m. EST.

These games will be aired on both ESPN and ESPN+, so it is easier than ever to tune in for every pitch.

What are the betting odds to win the 2023 CWS?

Most of the major betting sites are viewing this series as deadlocked as possible. They are offering the betting odds for the entire series at -110 for both the Gators and the Tigers heading into Game 1.

When diving into the betting odds for Game 1, the Florida Gators are considered the slight favorite to win this game as the home team with a little more rest.

Which team has the advantage to win the 2023 College World Series finals?

The College World Series finals are one of the biggest events in the college sports world, and having the LSU Tigers vs Florida Gators battling will be a great matchup. Florida has been off since Wednesday while LSU played an 11-inning game on Thursday to get to this point.

Both the Tigers and the Gators have incredible offensive teams that can put a lot of pressure on the opposing pitcher. With players like Jac Caglianone, Josh Rivera, Dylan Crews, and Tommy "Tanks" White all being part of the star-studded College World Series finals, this is definitely going to be two tough lineups to pitch to.

The biggest strength for Florida is their bullpen, which is headed by Brandon Neely in the back end of games. He has appeared in all three bracket games in the 2023 College World Series, so this should be interesting as they have five different relievers that can get outs in tough situations.

LSU is one of the best pitching teams in the nation as starting pitcher Paul Skenes could pitch in Game 2 or a potential Game 3. They have some strong pitching out of the starting spot, with Ty Floyd looking sharper and sharper as the tournament goes on.

However, the edge has to be with Florida as they have the ability to win games late. Meanwhile. LSU might not be able to have Skenes pitch after throwing 120 pitches on Thursday night.

