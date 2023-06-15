Why is LSU's first baseman Tommy White called 'Tanks'? Exploring the journey from NC State to the Bayou to the College World Series

The LSU Tigers have been one of the best college baseball programs throughout the season and have a chance to win the College World Series thanks to Tommy White. The designated hitter and corner infielder has been hitting incredibly well as he has a 1.189 OPS over 58 games with 22 home runs and 97 RBIs so far.

He has been one of the underrated hitters in the LSU Tigers lineup and needs to continue being a force.

Where did Tommy White come from and why is he a huge factor for the LSU Tigers?

Tommy White has been an excellent hitter out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. White was the top-rated third baseman and the 18th overall prospect according to Perfect Game's ratings.

His goal was to go straight from high school and set a price point but when teams did not reach it, Tommy White decided to join up with the NC State Wolfpack to begin his collegiate career.

When speaking to Inside Pack Sports, White was clear and blunt about his decision to join the Wolfpack:

"I had some interest and stuff, but I wasn't going to sell myself short. I wanted to go to college and try to earn more out of college. My goal has been to go to NC State for the longest time, play for three years, and hopefully go to Omaha a couple of times." h/t Fanbuzz

White played extremely well as he finished the 2022 season with 27 homers, 74 RBIs, 54 runs scored, and a 23:50 walk-to-strikeout ratio during his freshman season. Furthermore, he broke the NCAA home run record for a freshman as well.

However, Tommy White decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and joined the LSU Tigers. He wanted to play third base and that is what LSU allowed him to do while other programs wanted White to be a designated hitter solely.

He has since stepped up in his sophomore season with the LSU Tigers as he currently has a .377/.439/.750 slash line heading into the College World Series.

His unbelievable power swings are likely going to elevate the LSU Tigers lineup with Dylan Crews being at the top of the order and doing well at making the runners cross the plate.

If Tommy White can continue his power-hitting and ball-slugging, LSU has a great chance to win the 2023 College World Series.

