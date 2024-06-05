Gage Jump MLB draft: 5 potential landing spots for LSU pitcher ft. Tampa Bay Rays 

LSU pitcher Gage Jump had an outstanding 2024 season that led him into the 2024 MLB draft in good stead. Jump finished the year 6-2 with a 3.44 ERA. The 6-foot lefty fanned 98 hitters in 81 innings. With college baseball dominated by hitting, Jump and his solid season made a rise up the MLB draft rankings.

Jump's biggest issue is his size. At just six feet tall, he lacks the massive size that MLB teams like in a front-end starting pitcher. Also, Jump missed the 2023 season with injuries, but that's becoming increasingly common. Jump was last projected by most draft rankings as a second or third-round pick.

Here's a look at five potential MLB landing spots for Gage Jump.

5 potential MLB landing spots for Gage Jump

#5. Colorado Rockies

The Rockies (21-39), sporting an MLB-worst 5.29 ERA, are always in need of pitching. That said, pitching in the thin air of Colorado, particularly for lefties, is always a challenge. The Rockies would love a quality starting pitcher under any circumstances. The draft is probably their best shot, as most established pitchers aren't looking to move to Colorado. The Rockies could nab Jump.

#4. Chicago White Sox

The White Sox, at 15-46, are the worst team in the major leagues. Chicago does have some promising hitting prospects, but Chicago is usually overwhelmed on the mound. Their 4.90 team ERA is ahead of only Colorado and is more than a quarter run per game worse than the next team ahead of them in the standings. Jump's live arm and funky left-handed stuff would make him a viable Chicago pick.

#3. Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins are another pitching-thin team, with a 4.63 team ERA. Further, young arms are at a premium for Miami, because they're not very competitive in the free-agent market. Miami's division particularly seems to have more than its fair share of feared lefty sluggers. Adding Jump makes extra sense when your divisional opponents boast a bunch of dangerous lefty bats.

#2. Cincinnati Reds

Like the Rockies, the Cincinnati Reds struggle to attract pitchers in a homer-friendly park. But unlike the Rockies, the Reds are in a solid spot to attract some young talent. While Cincinnati's budget isn't massive – hence the need to build via the draft – the Reds have put together a lineup of talented young players who seem likely to provide steady run support to their pitchers. Gage could end up as a Red.

#1. Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays are another team that builds with young players. They're notoriously stingy with money and tend to build up their young stars only to watch them leave for financially greener pastures. But Tampa Bay's starting rotation has been decimated by injuries in recent years and the Rays' 4.32 ERA is unusually high. Tampa Bay is good at developing young pitchers and might take Gage Jump.

Which MLB team do you think should draft Gage Jump? Weigh in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

