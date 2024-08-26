Georgia Tech baseball 2025 season preview: 3 biggest games, key players, predictions and more

Georgia Tech baseball fared decently this season. They finished fourth in the ACC Coastal division with a 15-15 conference record. Although they failed to win a game in the ACC championship, they returned to the postseason after missing out in 2023.

Seeded third in the Athens Regional, the Yellow Jackets defeated the Army Black Knights and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks before their rivals, the Georgia Bulldogs, eliminated them from the postseason in the deciding game of the regional.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets fell just one step short of the NCAA super regionals this year.

Veteran Danny Hall enters his 32nd season as coach of the Yellow Jackets in 2025. With his contract expiring at the end of next year, speculation surrounds the legendary coach's future. That said, Hall and his staff need to work hard this offseason to strengthen their roster.

Let's preview the Yellow Jackets ahead of the 2025 NCAA baseball season.

3 key games for Georgia Tech baseball in the 2025 season

3. Duke Blue Devils

The Blue Devils won the ACC championship and made the postseason this year after finishing third in the ACC Coastal division with a 16-14 conference record. They also beat the Yellow Jackets in a three-game away series this year.

With clever offseason work, the Blue Devils could threaten the Yellow Jackets' chances of making the NCAA Tournament in 2025.

2. Georgia Bulldogs

The old-fashioned rivalry between the Peach State's major schools was fully displayed this year. The Bulldogs came out on top, winning a three-game regular season series against Tech before downing the Yellow Jackets in their Athens Regional championship game. The Ramblin' Wreck is determined to get even in 2025.

1. North Carolina Tar Heels

The Tar Heels not only topped the Coastal division, but won the ACC with an impressive 22-8 conference record this season. They also swept the Yellow Jackets in a three-game home series this year en route to making the College World Series in Omaha.

The Tar Heels are favored to win another ACC regular-season crown next year, which could make life difficult for the Yellow Jackets.

Key players for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in 2025

3. Tate McKee, RHP

McKee was an impressive freshman for the Yellow Jackets this year. He finished the season 4-5 while striking out 61 batters. He also carried an ERA of 7.28 in 47.0 innings across 8 starts. He is primed to produce a stronger sophomore season and should be one of Tech's top arms in 2025.

2. Sam Swygert, RHP

The Yellow Jackets struck gold in the transfer portal by picking up Swygert. He was strong on the mound for the Citadel Bulldogs this year, finishing 4-4 while striking out 58 batters while boasting a 5.75 ERA in 67.1 innings across 12 starts.

Swygert hopes to impress in The Flats during his final year of eligibility and, with his experience, should lead the Yellow Jackets' bullpen.

1. Drew Burress, OF

Burress was arguably the best GT freshman in 2024. He led the Yellow Jackets in home runs (25), RBIs (67), batting average (.381) and walks (58). His exploits at the plate earned him several accolades, winning D1's National Freshman of the Year while finishing as a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and the Dick Howser Trophy.

Fans of Georgia Tech baseball expect even more from Burress in his sophomore season. He hopes to deliver while leading the Yellow Jackets' offense.

Predicting Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets' 2025 season

The Yellow Jackets have added reliable arms during the ongoing offseason. However, their bullpen and certain parts of their offense still need work to produce a strong 2025 season. In addition, Georgia Tech's athletic director, J Batt, must sort out Hall's future to avoid any internal anxieties during the 2025 season.

The Yellow Jackets will likely make another postseason run this year. However, their chances of winning an NCAA regional are slim due to their difficult schedule, which includes SEC foes.

