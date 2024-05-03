Georgia Tech vs Clemson Baseball Predictions, Odds and Picks - May 3 | College Baseball Season 2024

Clemson Tigers host Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in an Atlantic Coast Conference baseball showdown on Friday, May 3, at the Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina.

The game is the first of a double-header and is scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The Tigers (34-9, 15-6 ACC) are coming off a 17-7 win over Louisville in seven innings on Sunday to win the three-game series 2-1. The Yellow Jackets (27-15, 11-10 ACC) demolished Miami, 17-1.

Left-hander Tristan Smith (2-0, 3.26 ERA) will take the mound for Clemson, while Aeden Finateri (5-1, 4.40 ERA) will start for Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech vs Clemson Baseball Prediction

Blake Wright is the hottest batter for Clemson as he has a 13-game hitting streak.

Clemson has been splendid at home, winning 22 of 27 games, while Georgia Tech is 7-7 on the road this season.

Both teams have won their previous series, which makes this showdown more exciting. The Tigers are averaging 8.0 runs per game, while the Yellow Jackets score 8.8 runs per contest.

Georgia Tech has the advantage in hitting percentage, at .315, compared to Clemson's .294. But the Tigers' pitching staff had a better earned run average of 4.08, while the Yellow Jackets' pitchers have a 5.59 ERA.

Smith had a short outing against Louisville, as he played for three innings and surrendered three runs — all earned — two hits and four walks. He struck out three batters and didn't allow a single long ball in his stint against the Cardinals.

Meanwhile, Finateri was solid in Georgia Tech's 4-6 loss to Miami on April 26. He pitched seven innings and gave up three runs. He allowed two home runs and struck out five batters.

Clemson's bullpen is also worth mentioning, as it has a 22-5 record and 12 saves. Its defense had given up a measly .213 opponents' batting average and recorded 201 strikeouts in 192 2/3 innings.

In terms of hitting, Trey Yunger and Drew Burress are the batters to watch out for Georgia Tech. Yunger is hitting .381 while Burress has slashed .368 with 18 homers this season. Cam Jones has recorded 23 stolen bases this season.

Meanwhile, Clemson has three players who have active hitting streaks of at least nine games. They are Blake Wright (13), Jacob Hinderleider (nine) and Alden Mathes (nine). The Tigers are slugging this season, as they have hit 81 home runs and boast of a .509 slugging percentage.

Georgia Tech vs Clemson Baseball Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Georgia Tech +150 Clemson -200

Georgia Tech vs Clemson Head to Head

Clemson leads the series against Georgia Tech 120-116-3. The Tigers hold a 54-26-1 record in series at their home field.

Where to watch Georgia Tech vs Clemson Baseball?

The game is going to be broadcast on television and live stream at the ACC Network Extra.