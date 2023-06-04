Is Tennessee vs Clemson the longest NCAA baseball game of all time? Revisiting marathon battles in college championship history

The Tennessee Vols and the Clemson Tigers faced each other in a baseball game on Saturday for the 2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament. It was one of the most interesting games because of its duration.

The entire game took 14 innings to finish, which is certainly more than normal baseball matches. The Tennessee Vols finally beat the Clemson Tigers 6-5 and broke their 18-game winning streak in the process.

The game was a thrilling one and it had its own share of twists and turns for the viewers. Clemson was in full control of the game courtesy of Camden Grice until Tennessee infielders Christian Moore and Blake Burke took control of the situation. Then Zane Denton stepped into the plate and scored a 3-run home run thereby turning the tide in favor of Tennessee.

Tennessee now waits for the elimination game between Clemson and Charlotte on Sunday to see who they will be facing for a chance to reach the Super Regionals in the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

Despite the game being 14 innings long, it was not really the NCAA baseball game of all time. There have been games in the past which took even more time and innings to complete than this game.

3 longest games in NCAA baseball history

NCAA Baseball Tournament has had its own history of long games. However, there are three among them that are credited to be the longest. These are as follows:

Fresno State vs San Diego

This was the longest baseball game in NCAA history in terms of time. It took place on March 26, 2011. It took 7 hours and 12 minutes to complete the game and it continued to 22 innings. Fresno State beat San Diego 3-2 in the game.

Texas vs Boston College

This was the longest NCAA Baseball game in terms of innings. It took place on May 30, 2009. The game had 25 innings. Texas beat Boston College 3-2 in the game.

TCU vs Sam Houston

TCU vs Sam Houston was also one of the longest games in NCAA Baseball history. The game occurred on May 31, 2014, and ran for 22 innings. It also lasted 6 hours and 54 minutes. TCU beat Sam Houston 3-2 in the game.

Baseball fans are hopeful that they will get to see more such long games in the 2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament.

