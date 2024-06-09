Georgia vs. NC State Athens Super Regional Game 2: Prediction, Odds & Picks - June 9 College Baseball 2024

The seventh-ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the 10th-ranked NC State Bulldogs are getting ready to battle it out in Game 2 of the Athens Super Regionals on Sunday afternoon. The Wolfpack were able to dominate in Game 1 on Saturday, as they picked up an 18-1 road win and are one win away from clinching a spot in the 2024 College World Series.

Sophomore righty Kolten Smith (9-3, 5.43 ERA) will be on the mound for the Bulldogs. Smith is coming off a no-decision against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks where he pitched four innings and allowed two runs on four hits with six walks and five strikeouts.

The Wolfpack will counter with sophomore left-hander Dominic Fritton (3-5, 6.75 ERA). Fritton threw five innings and gave up two runs on three hits with four walks and three strikeouts against the South Carolina Gamecocks in his last outing.

Georgia vs. NC State Baseball Betting Odds

Team Run Line Total Moneyline Georgia Bulldogs -1.5 (-115) Over 15.5 (-120) -140 NC State Wolfpack +1.5 (-115) Under 15.5 (-110) +110

How to watch Georgia vs. NC State

The game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the NC State Wolfpack will be airing on both linear television and streaming. The game will be airing on ESPN2 on linear television while also being available on ESPN+, Hulu + Live Sports, YouTube TV and Sling.

Georgia vs. NC State prediction

These teams were on two completely different levels throughout Game 1 and the NC State Wolfpack was the better team. The Wolfpack used only two pitchers while the Bulldogs rolled out four. NC State was also able to take advantage offensively as they had 18 runs on 20 hits, with five home runs throughout the game.

The Wolfpack have been able to rest their significant part of the bullpen and the Bulldogs are going to be playing with a bit desperately with their entire season on the line. Defense was also a big talking point as Georgia committed a pair of throwing errors, so they need to figure out how to avoid mistakes here.

All in all, go with the NC State Wolfpack to win this game and advance to the College World Series.

Prediction: NC State Wolfpack +110

