Who had the largest College World Series crowd? Taking a look at the biggest attendance ever at the CWS.

The College World Series is one of the most anticipated events in the collegiate season. It's a period when the best teams jostle for the right to be crowned NCAA Division I champions.

Thus, it shouldn't be surprising that CWS games are heavily attended. Here's a look at the most-attended CWS in history.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Which College World Series drew the largest crowd?

Charles Schwab Field Omaha holds the record for the largest College World Series crowd in history. The record was set in 2023 when the stadium drew 392,646 fans, an average of 24,559 per game, as LSU won its seventh NCAA title. That was the best in the 73-year history of the CWS.

The single-game record was for a 2015 game between LSU and TCU that drew 28,846,

The new venue for the College World Series opened in 2011, replacing Johnny Rosenblatt Stadium, which held the event from 1950-2010.

However, if you expect a flurry of home runs in Charles Schwab Field Omaha, you should look elsewhere. The stadium is known for its scarcity of home runs, which has led to the notion that teams must play small ball to win.

Expand Tweet

Who has the most Men's College World Series titles?

Southern California is the team with the most College World Series titles in history. The program has racked up 12.

The Trojans enjoyed an astonishing spell of dominance in the 1970s, winning six titles during the decade and five in a row from 1970 to 74, an unprecedented feat that might never be matched.

To further illustrate Southern California's dominance, LSU, the program with the second most wins, has seven NCAA titles. Southern California can count notable MLB stars like Dave Kingman, Fred Lynn, Roy Smalley and Rich Dauer as alumni from their historical spell of dominance.

Here's a list of the teams with the most College World Series titles:

Southern California: 12 (1948, 1958, 1961, 1963, 1968, 1970-74, 1978, 1998)

LSU: 7 (1991, 1993, 1996-97, 2000, 2009, 2023)

Texas: 6 (1949-50, 1975, 1983, 2002, 2005)

Arizona State: 5 (1965, 1967, 1969, 1977, 1981)

Arizona: 4 (tied) (1976, 1980, 1986, 2012)

California State Fullerton: 4 (tied) (1979, 1984, 1995, 2004)

Miami: 4 (tied) (1982, 1985, 1999, 2001)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback