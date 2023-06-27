Charles Schwab Field Omaha capacity: Seating, stadium details, ticket prices, and more explored

The College World Series, and now Charles Schwab Field Omaha, is synonymous with Omaha, Nebraska. Omaha has housed the final rounds of the CWS since 1950, when the competition moved from Wichita, Kansas.

Johnny Rosenblatt Stadium, previously known as Omaha Municipal Stadium (1947–1964), played host to the title game until 2011, when TD Ameritrade Park opened with a fancy new venue.

Now known as Charles Schwab Field Omaha, the baseball park has become a fitting new replacement for the College World Series. Below we will discuss everything about Charles Schwab Field Omaha that needs to be known.

Charles Schwab Field Omaha: Capacity and Seating

Charles Schwab Field Omaha fits 24,000 and can expand to a 35,000 capacity. The old stadium, Johnny Rosenblatt, sat 23,145 during the College World Series.

Alongside the new capacity limits at Charles Schwab, the new venue features a 360-degree walk-around concourse. The record attendance at Charles Schwab Omaha is 28,846 during the 2015 College World Series.

Charles Schwab Field Omaha: Stadium Details

With identical field measurements, Omaha's Charles Schwab Field stayed true to its predecessor. It's 325 feet down the left and right field line and 408 feet to dead center. Left Center and Right Center are 375 feet from home plate, the same as at Johnny Rosenblatt Stadium.

However, the new Schwab Field offers something Johnny Rosenblatt never did—a state-of-the-art scoreboard. Omaha's Charles Schwab Field is home to a 34x54 scoreboard costing 5.29 million dollars. The scoreboard displays 281 trillion colors.

Charles Schwab Field also plays host to neighboring Creighton. The Blue Jays play their home games at the new stadium. The Big Ten's conference baseball tournament also gets played in Omaha at Schwab.

Ticket Prices

The expanded capacity at Omaha's Charles Schwab has shattered total attendance records at the College World Series. Fans set the record for total attendance in 2021 and broke it again in 2022.

Regardless, the cheapest ticket price per SeatGeek is $34. Currently, no lower bowl seating is available. It's expected to be a jammed house tonight in the finale between the Florida Gators and the LSU Tigers.

The Tigers last won the CWS in 2009 but were runner-ups in 2017. Meanwhile, the Gators beat LSU in 2017 to take home their last title. LSU had a chance to win the College World Series last night but lost 24-4. Florida can finally avenge their finals loss with a win tonight. The action starts at 7 p.m. EST.

