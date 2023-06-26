Top 5 Florida baseball prospects to watch out for in the 2023 MLB Draft: Wyatt Langford, Hurston Waldrep, and more

The Florida Gators have come so far this college baseball season, and it’s in big part thanks to their excellent set of players.

As the season draws close with the college world series finals between the Gators and the LSU Tigers, fans are starting to anticipate the 2023 MLB draft. Below, we list the top 5 Florida prospects to watch out for at the draft, which begins July 9.

#5 Colby Halter

Colby Halter was highly sought after in 2020 and could have gone pro back then. However, he preferred to ply the longer route through college.

Halter’s growth into a patient and mature hitter is the result of that decision. He goes into this year’s draft being one of the more known names in a class saturated with proven bats.

#4 Josh Rivera

Before his fall in the pecking order in 2022, Josh Rivera was one of the biggest bats on Florida’s roster in 2020 and 2021.

Rivera regained steam this season and has reestablished himself as one of the Gators’ top hitters. He has all it takes to prove himself as a big-impact hitter as the big league beckons.

#3 Brandon Sproat

It is going to be Brandon Sproat’s third appearance at the draft in July, having passed on a contract offer from the New York Mets in 2022. The other time was in 2019 when he chose college over pro baseball with the Texas Rangers.

Sproat’s incredible development and the experience he’s gathered are the rewards he gets for his patience on both occasions. His stock has since increased, and he goes into this draft projected as a top-50 pick.

#2 Hurston Waldrep

Hurston Waldrep began playing college baseball at Southern Miss before transferring to Florida for his junior season.

Waldrep was featured for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team in the summer of 2022. The quality Waldrep brings into pitching is exactly why he is projected as a top-20 pick in the draft come July.

#1 Wyatt Langford

Wyatt Langford’s breakout came in 2022, his sophomore season. This was after a freshman season when he barely played. He has since earned a mention in the All-American and was in the Collegiate National Team in the summer of 2022.

Langford made his name there with a performance that reinforced him as one of the best hitters of the 2023 draft class. Langford is a top-3 pick as the draft approaches and is Florida's best prospect in the 2023 MLB draft.

