Who is Florida's Wyatt Langford? 2023 MLB Draft projection, walk-up song, height, net worth and more

Wyatt Langford has proven to be one of the best players on the field, no matter the game, with his amazing talents. Standing at 6-1, 225 pounds, the center fielder has shown the ability to rise to the occassion and dominate the opposing pitching staff.

What do we need to know about Langford, and what makes him so dominant on the baseball field? Let's take a deeper dive into what he does.

What is Wyatt Langford's net worth?

Wyatt Langford is estimated to have a net worth of $5.84 million. With his 2023 College World Series finals appearance, his name, image, and likeness deals (NIL) are going to increase and make that number a lot higher.

What song does Wyatt Langford use walking to the plate?

Every batter has their own unique walk-up song to get them prepared and locked in their at-bat. Langford has decided on Molly Hatchet's "Flirtin' With Disaster" before his at-bat officially begins.

It definitely has been working for him as this season, he has a .357 batting average, 466 on base percentage, and a .730 slugging percentage. In addition, Langford has 19 home runs, 49 RBIs, 78 runs scored, and 54 walks compared to 44 strikeouts. Those last two numbers are arguably his most impressive. He has the ability to have enough discipline at the plate to not swing through too many pitches and take pitches outside of the strike zone.

What should we expect from Wyatt Langford in the 2023 MLB draft?

Wyatt Langford has definitely proven to be one of the best collegiate players in the country. With Langford now playing college baseball for three seasons and reaching 21 years of age, he is now eligible to be selected in the MLB draft.

According to MLB.com's prospect rankings, he is currently the third-best prospect behind two of his College World Series finals opponents in center fielder Dylan Crews and starting pitcher Paul Skenes.

Langford has shown the ability to play center field but has seamlessly played left field for the Florida Gators the last two seasons primarily. He has glimpses of being a dominant five-tool player and can really develop into a special player. The Detroit Tigers have the third selection in the 2023 MLB draft, and Langford should be the guy they select.

Where do you think Langford will be drafted, and can he bring the Florida Gators their second national championship in the program's history?

