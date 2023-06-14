Florida 2023 College World Series predictions: Will the Gators win the NCAA baseball championship?

The second-seeded Florida Gators have been one of the best college baseball programs and have advanced to the College World Series.

They have an exceptional coach in Kevin O'Sullivan leading the way. O'Sullivan has a 677-317 (.681) record and won the CWS in 2017.

Does this Florida Gators team have the capability to win another College World Series? Let's take a deeper dive into their roster and see how far they can go.

What to expect out of the Florida Gators pitching staff?

This pitching staff as a whole has been doing well as they are 35th in the nation with a 4.52 ERA and 30th with a 1.37 WHIP. Their starting pitching has been led by junior Hurston Waldrep as he is third in the country with 142 strikeouts. Brandon Sproat has also been doing well as a starting pitcher to create a one-two punch.

Their bullpen has been absolutely dominant as four of their five relief pitchers with at least 25 innings pitched have a 4.00 ERA or fewer.

What to expect out of the Florida Gators hitters?

Sophomore Jac Caglianone has been one of the most feared hitters in all of college baseball. He leads the nation with 31 home runs while also tallying 84 RBIs. He is one of five hitters in the Florida lineup who has at least 10 homers and is a big reason why they are tied with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons for fourth in the country with 129 homers.

The Gators are also 11th with 521 runs, or 8.02 runs per game, to take pressure off of their pitching staff and cruise to easy victories.

Can the Florida Gators win the 2023 College World Series finals?

The Gators dominated in the super regional against the South Carolina Gamecocks and will be in the College World Series bracket with the Virginia Cavaliers, Oral Roberts Golden Eagles and TCU Horned Frogs. That bracket is asking for the Gators to dominate and advance to the College World Series championship series.

They match up well against any of the seven teams remaining right now so, this will be an interesting bet to make. They are one of the top teams in terms of odds, and with the lesser bracket, they should line up to do well and have an incredible chance of winning it all.

