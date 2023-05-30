College Baseball Tournament: Dates, times, key players, how to watch

Now that the college baseball regular season has ended, we know which teams will compete in the 2023 College Baseball Tournament. With a field of 64 teams competing to win the NCAA National Championship, there are a lot of interesting programs battling on the biggest stage.

Watching every game is easier than ever. Today, we are going to highlight some of the top games in the opening round. This will also help people who either are newer to the sport or just want to know where games are located, so they can watch their favorite team's every pitch.

College Baseball Tournament schedule

Just like the NCAA Men's Basketball season, the college baseball season ends with a massive tournament to crown the national champion. The first games begin on Friday, June 2, and are hosted all over the country with regionals in groups of four teams. Each regional top seed will host all of the games in that pocket.

Obviously, we cannot tell which teams are going to advance in the tournament and what incredible matchups will take place outside of the opening round. However, ESPN does a great job of showcasing the MLB stars of tomorrow by showing games on their platform.

It is also important to note that the major difference between this baseball tournament and the basketball tournaments. In baseball, it is double-elimination, meaning a team needs to lose two games to be eliminated from the tournament. There is a winners and losers bracket. Both are intriguing to watch as it creates even more storylines as the tournament progresses.

One of the most interesting storylines involves the Alabama Crimson Tide. The team fired their head coach after he was linked to gambling on games.

How to watch

If you have ESPN+, then you have access the entire tournament. ESPN houses a lot of the games throughout the college baseball tournament, but some of the conferences that own their own television network will host a game or two. We are going to highlight a couple of games here and how to watch them.

One of the biggest games is the top-ranked Florida Gators taking on the fourth-ranked Florida State Seminoles on Friday, June 2. This college baseball showdown happens at 5:30 p.m. ET and airs on ESPN+. The Gators are one of the favorites to win the entire tournament.

Another game is the second-seed TCU Horned Frogs battling against the third-seeded Arizona Wildcats on Friday at 9 p.m. ET. This game is going to be taking place in a neutral field in Arkansas.

