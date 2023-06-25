Who is LSU's Paul Skenes? 2023 MLB Draft projection, height, net worth and more

Paul Skenes has been one of the most prominent names in college baseball this season as he has dominated. He is currently a finalist for the 2023 Golden Spikes Award and should be a top draft pick in the 2023 MLB draft.

Standing at 6-foot-6, 247 pounds, Skenes has been doing extremely well on the mound. He began his collegiate career as he pitched his freshman and sophomore seasons with the Air Force Falcons before joining the LSU Tigers for his junior season.

In three years, Paul Skenes has appeared in 52 games (34 starts) and thrown 235 innings.

What is Paul Skenes' net worth?

Skenes has an estimated net worth of $2.36 million but is one of the LSU Tigers who donates part of his name, image, and likeness money to charity.

"I wanted to give back because the military has been such a big piece for me. Coach [Mike Kazlausky] was like immediately, 'Do folds for honor.'" h/t SI.com

He should continue to see his net worth grow from his dominance in the 2023 College World Series, as the LSU Tigers continue to push for the national championship.

Will Paul Skenes be selected in the 2023 MLB draft?

Paul Skenes has shown to be one of the best pitchers in college baseball and is going to be drafted.

There is competition between himself and teammate Dylan Crews for the first pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates. If Crews is selected first, it seems a lock that the Washington Nationals will take Skenes with the second overall pick.

With the ability to overpower hitters at the collegiate level, Skenes should continue to dominate in the minor leagues. He has an electric fastball that has hit 102 mph but typically sits around 98 mph. On top of an outstanding fastball, he has an amazing slider and a good changeup.

Skenes has the incredible body control to repeat his delivery without any issues and is one of the best pitching prospects in almost 15 years. He compares to current Washington Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg in terms of dominance coming into the draft.

He has pitched incredibly with the increased workload of the 2023 College World Series, and Skenes continues to show why he might be worth taking ahead of his teammate.

