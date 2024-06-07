Has any team ever won back-to-back College World Series titles? Men's CWS history explored

The College World Series is the pinnacle of collegiate baseball, and winning it is easier said than done. It is the culmination of a tough Division 1 season and features the best teams in the country.

Thus, it shouldn't be surprising that only a few teams have won back-to-back College World Series titles. Let's look at the teams that have achieved such a noteworthy feat and the last time it happened.

Has any team ever won back-to-back College World Series titles?

Yes, six teams have won back-to-back College World Series titles. Let's take a look at the teams that have achieved the rare feat:

1. Texas (1949-1950)

Texas became the first program to win the CWS in consecutive seasons in the late 1940s and early 1950s. The baseball powerhouse achieved the feat under head coach Bibb Falk.

They defeated Wake Forest and Washington State in 1949 and 1950, respectively. Since then, the Texas Longhorns have won four more national titles.

2. Southern California (1970-1974)

In the 1970s, the USC Trojans achieved a feat that might never be replicated in collegiate baseball. Under head coach Rod Dedeaux, the Trojans won five consecutive national championships. The team added one more title in 1978 to close the decade on a high.

3. Stanford (1987-1988)

Stanford went back-to-back in '87 and '88. The Cardinals haven't won a national championship since, so it was a fantastic time in their history in the 80s.

4. LSU (1996-1997)

The LSU Tigers baseball team brought insurmountable joy to their fans when they won back-to-back national championships in the 1990s. The program won both titles under the watchful guidance of head coach Skip Bertman, who had already led the Tigers to two national championships in 1991 and 1993.

5. Oregon State (2006-2007)

Oregon State's college baseball dominance started with back-to-back CWS titles in 2006 and 2007. The program won both games over rivals North Carolina.

The teams haven't met since, so UNC might have to wait a little longer to exert revenge.

6. South Carolina (2010-2011)

The South Carolina Gamecocks were at the mountaintop of college baseball in 2010. Not content with just one chip, they went back-to-back by re-capturing the title in 2011. They could have won their third consecutive CWS without a painful loss in the 2012 Championship Game to Arizona.

