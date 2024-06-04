Is LSU's baseball season over? Exploring the Tigers' 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament run

LSU's bid to win back-to-back national titles was derailed by North Carolina in the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional final on Monday night.

The Tar Heels edged the Tigers, 4-3, in 10 innings to book a Super Regional clash with West Virginia at the weekend. Second baseman Alex Madera singled at the top of the 10th inning, allowing pinch runner Jackson Van De Brake to score the go-ahead run.

LSU had an opportunity to extend or win the game at the bottom of the 10th inning, but North Carolina reliever Dalton Pence shut the door on the Tigers. Pence forced a flyout on left fielder Josh Pearson, ensuring that there will be a new champion this year.

Trending

Pence earned the win after working the final 3 2/3 innings for the Tar Heels. Left-handed pitcher Gage Jump was tagged with the loss for LSU after allowing two runs — one earned — on three hits, two walks and three strikeouts.

LSU's bid to defend 2023 national title ends in heartbreak

LSU huddles to map out the strategy in the latter part of the game.

LSU blew a 3-2 lead at the bottom of the ninth after Tigers Jay Johnson hd decided to use starter Jump to close the game. Jump, who made his second relief appearance this season, was greeted by a double from Gavin Gallacher.

Ninth batter Colby Wilkerson allowed Gallacher to run home with a single to tie the game at three apiece. Jump picked up two quick outs to send the game into extra innings.

In the 10th, LSU had Jared Jones in scoring position after Pence walked the first baseman. He advanced to second base on a wild pitch. However, Pence forced Pearson to hit a fly ball that Honeycutt caught to end the inning.

The Tigers ended the season with a 43-23 record, which included a 10-3 record in their last 13 games. After the game, LSU coach Jay Johnson spoke about how proud he's of this year's team, especially in its late-season SEC push and its regional run.

"We held the national championship trophy last year. I’m equally proud of my team and our program today as I was that day. Where we were in the middle of SEC play to right now epitomizes the character of this team," Johnson said.

The Tigers mentor also praised right-hander Will Heilmers' excellent performance on the mound. Heilmers allowed two hits, two walks and striking out four UNC batters in 5 2/3 scoreless inning. He ended with an appeal to any Major League Baseball team to sign the senior pitcher.

“This is special right here what Will Hellmers did tonight. He is an elite pitcher. Somebody should sign him. If anybody in professional baseball is paying attention, sign Will Hellmers,” he said.

Johnson's 2024 LSU Tigers baseball team failed to duplicate the accomplishment of last year's squad. But the group earned their coach's respect for their resilience and will to win, especially in the regional tournament.

College baseball fans are hoping that the LSU Tigers will bounce back next season and contend for another national title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback