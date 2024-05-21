College Baseball Super Regionals 2024: Bracket, Schedule and Predictions

The 77th edition of the NCAA Division I baseball tournament is set to begin on May 31, with 64 teams competing to secure a ticket to the 2024 Men's College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. The teams that will contend for the 2024 tournament will come from 30 programs that topped week-long season-ending competitions to secure automatic bids to the Field of 64.

The remaining 34 squads will be selected at large by the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee. Teams will be bracketed into 16 groups of four. They would compete in the double-elimination regional tournament scheduled between May 31 and June 3.

The winners of each regional tournament will qualify for the Super Regionals, which will determine the eight contenders for the College World Series.

The Super Regionals are a three-day affair, slated to be held on either June 7-9 or June 8-10, depending on how long the regional tournaments will last.

Following the Super Regionals is the start of the College World Series. This year, the CWS begins on June 14, and eight teams will compete for the last two spots in the best-of-three finals from June 22-24.

College Baseball Super Regionals Prediction

As per Baseball America's projected field of 64, here are the teams that will take part in the regionals:

Knoxville Regionals

1. (1) Tennessee

2. UConn

3. Louisville

4. Wright State

Santa Barbara Regionals

1. (16) UC Santa Barbara

2. Arizona

3. Vanderbilt

4. Grand Canyon

Chapel Hill Regionals

1. (2) North Carolina

2. Oregon

3. Charleston

4. Penn

Stillwater Regionals

1. (15) Oklahoma State

2. Nebraska

3. Northeastern

4. Lamar

College Station Regionals

1. (3) Texas A&M

2. Louisiana

3. TCU

4. Sacred Heart

Greenville Regionals

1. (14) East Carolina

2. Wake Forest

3. Coastal Carolina

4. Army

Lexington Regionals

1. (4) Kentucky

2. West Virginia

3. Xavier

4. Bowling Green State

Terre Haute Regionals

1. (13) Indiana State

2. Mississippi State

3. Illinois

4. Saint Louis

Fayetteville Regionals

1. (5) Arkansas

2. Louisiana Tech

3. Kansas State

4. Nebraska-Omaha

Corvallis Regionals

1. (12) Oregon State

2. UC Irvine

3. LSU

4. Air Force

Clemson Regionals

1. (6) Clemson

2. Alabama

3. UNC Greensboro

4. Presbyterian

Tallahassee Regionals

1. (11) Florida State

2. Southern Mississippi

3. Florida

4. Stetson

Norman Regionals

1. (7) Oklahoma

2. Dallas Baptist

3. Georgia Tech

4. Arkansas-Little Rock

Charlottesville Regionals

1. (10) Virginia

2. Texas

3. James Madison

4. Bryant

Athens Regionals

1. (8) Georgia

2. Duke

3. UCF

4. Florida A&M

Raleigh Regionals

1. (9) NC State

2. San Diego

3. South Carolina

4. Fairfield

Under this scenario, the teams that would likely win their regional tournaments and make the Super Regionals are as follows:

1. Tennessee

2. Arizona

3. North Carolina

4. Oklahoma State

5. Texas A&M

6. East Carolina

7. Kentucky

8. Mississippi State

9. Arkansas

10. Oregon State

11. Clemson

12. Florida State

13. Oklahoma

14. Virginia

15. Georgia

16. NC State

College Baseball Super Regionals Live Stream

The College Baseball Regionals and Super Regionals will be aired live on ESPN, while ESPN+ is available for audiences who prefer the livestream platform.

Who are the 16 teams that will qualify for the Super Regionals? Let us know your views in the comments section.