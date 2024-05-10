Will LSU make the College World Series 2024? Breaking down Tigers' NCAA tournament odds

Various betting sites are not high on the chances of defending champion LSU winning its second straight College World Series title. Some betting sites give LSU a +2800 chance of winning back-to-back College World Series titles.

However, they are way behind the top three favorites - Texas A&M (+500), Arkansas (+600) and Tennessee (+1000). Other sites are more generous, giving the Tigers a +2500 of capturing a CWS back-to-back.

Before the season began, LSU was tagged as the No. 2 favorite by most college baseball oddsmakers to the College World Series, behind Wake Forest.

The Tigers have started the season impressively with an 8-1 record, which includes a 27-5 win over VMI.

In March, LSU picked up where they left off in February to go 14-1 but went on a 6-8 tailspin to end the month with a 20-9 record.

April was far worse for LSU, as it went 9-8. The Tigers lost their three-game series against SEC rivals Vanderbilt and Tennessee. Then, they gained momentum by going 7-2 the rest of the way, with the wins including series victories against non-division foes Missouri and Auburn.

They started May with a 2-1 series win over top-ranked Texas A&M and edged past Northwestern State on May 7.

LSU hopes to gain better seeding in the SEC Tournament

Jared Jones has smacked 21 home runs and 44 RBIs this season for LSU.

As things stand, LSU are 32-18 overall but are way behind the SEC conference standings at 9-15. They are tied for fifth in the SEC West, alongside Ole Miss, and a game behind Alabama, who they face in a three-game series beginning on May 10.

LSU must win their remaining games to secure a higher seeding in the SEC Tournament on May 21-26. The tournament winner will secure an automatic berth in the Field of 64.

Sweeping their last six matches will give the LSU Tigers a better ranking in the SEC Tournament. However, the team must hope that Florida, Vanderbilt and Alabama lose their next assignments to secure a better seeding into the conference tournament.

The Tigers need big-time hitters Jared Jones, Tommy White and Hayden Travinski to step up and remain in contention. The LSU rotation led by Luke Holman and Gage Jump should also deliver effective pitching stints to keep their rivals from scoring multiple runs and avoid problems for batters in the latter innings.

Can LSU win its remaining games against Alabama and Ole Miss? Let's know your views in the comments section below.

