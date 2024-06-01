How many innings are in college baseball? Exploring the game’s format

NCAA rules stipulate that a regular college baseball game is played in nine innings and ends when a winning team scores more runs than the other. However, there are instances when the game is extended or shortened from the regular innings played. Let's explore them in this article.

Regulation play in college baseball

A baseball game shall be called a regulation game if the umpire stops it after the completion of five innings.

It's a regulation game once the umpire stops proceedings due to darkness, inclement weather, facility problem or unruly crowd behavior. At least 30 minutes should elapse before a game is halted due to bad weather and other circumstances, as listed above.

It's also called a regulation game when one team scores the winning run at the bottom of the ninth before it registers three outs. It's interesting to note that if the winning run is scored in the last half-inning of a regulation game or the last half-inning of an extra inning, because of a walk, hit batter or any other play with the bases loaded, the umpire shall not call the end of the game until the runner forced to advance from third has touched home plate and the batter-runner has touched first base.

Umpires can also award a run from the offensive team if fans rush onto the field to physically prevent the runner from touching home plate or the batter-runner from touching first base.

Extending/shortening of a game in college baseball

Oregon's Bryce Boettcher scored the game-winning home run for the Ducks in a 5-4 win over San Diego in the Santa Barbara Regional on Friday (Image Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/C7pnH8tSMxC/?hl=en&img_index=1).

A game is extended if the score is tied after nine completed innings. Play ends when a team scores as many runs as possible while the other team doesn't put up the runs the other team has scored during the inning.

Meanwhile, a game ends after seven innings due to mercy rule or during a doubleheader, as agreed upon by the conference or the two competing teams. The mercy rule occurs when the team is ahead by at least 10 runs after the seventh inning of a regulation game.

Meanwhile, seven-inning games are played during doubleheaders to speed up the game or reduce the playing time of baseball teams. The shortened doubleheaders prevent the risk of injuries and add excitement to college baseball games.

Whether it's played in less than nine innings or more, college baseball is in its exciting stages, as the postseason is ongoing with the regionals.