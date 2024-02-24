Is there a mercy rule in college baseball? Everything you need to know about the regulation at NCAA level

Baseball is America's favorite pastime; however, it can go on for hours sometimes. In the MLB and college baseball there are no mercy rules. Play continues even if one team is as hot as the sun and the other is as cold as Fairbanks, Alaska, unless called off by game officials.

Let's take a look at the prime example of how this rule was brought about into the mainstream. In NCAA's 2023 College Baseball World Series, the second-seed Florida Gators squared off against the fifth-seed LSU Tigers.

The first game was a close affair that ended after 11 innings in favor of the LSU, 4-3. However, in Games 2 and 3, the championship contenders set the record for runs scored in a College Baseball World Series matchup.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In Game 2, Florida clobbered LSU, 24-4. This, to date, is the most lopsided victory in a College Baseball World Series game since its inception in 1947. Not to be left behind, LSU returned the favor in the title-clinching Game 3 after blowing past Florida 18-4.

Expand Tweet

"CONGRATULATIONS @LSUbaseball !! #MCWS | #RoadToOmaha | #CWSOmaha" - @CSWOmaha

The championship series set the record for the most runs scored with 57. It was the highest scoring collegiate series final since its reinstatement in 2003.

Whilst the MLB and collegiate baseball are united in not implementing no mercy rules, the same cannot be said for the World Baseball Classic. In the WBC, if a team is up by 15 runs after the fifth inning or up by 10 runs after the seventh inning, the game will be called in favor of the leading team. This rule, however, does not apply to the tournament's knockout stages.

NCAA Division I College Baseball season kicks off

More than a week ago, the NCAA Division I baseball season started. This year, Wake Forest topped the preseason rankings. The season will continue until the top 16 teams duke it out for the championship in the College Baseball World Series that will be held in Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Nebraska.

The offseason saw many changes in schools swapping conferences. BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF are now a part of the Big 12 Conference.

On the contrary, several teams will play their last season as a member of the Pac-12. California and Stanford will leave for the ACC. Oregon, Washington, UCLA and USC will depart for the Big Ten. And finally, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah will join the Big 12.

Starting Aug. 3, 2024, the Pac-12 will just be down to two member schools, Oregon State and Washington State.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.