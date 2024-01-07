2026 World Baseball Classic: Astros, Rangers emerge as leading candidates to host the finals due to league's one particular preference

The World Baseball Classic is down to two favorites to host the next World Baseball Classic. The popular tournament that takes place every three years is going to resume once again in 2026, and the host could be one of two MLB teams.

Per reports from MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers are among the favorites to host the World Baseball Classic next. In previous years, it has been in Miami and could be shifting west for the next iteration.

Nightengale said:

"The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros are the two leading candidates to host the finals of the 2026 World Baseball Classic. MLB is strongly leaning towards having the event in the Central Time Zone with retractable roof ballparks."

Both of these teams have a retractable roof, which is highly desirable for MLB. The World Baseball Classic could well be in one of those stadiums due to that as well as their generally warmer weather.

2026 World Baseball Classic could be heading west

The 2026 World Baseball Classic was hosted by the Miami Marlins. Since players from the MLB teams go to all different teams in the WBC, there's no real home field advantage, so MLB can choose any stadium they want when it comes to hosting.

In 2026, they've targeted two stadiums that have desirable features in Houston and Arlington. The Astros and Rangers could get the next tournament, though it's far from finalized.

The Rangers could host the 2026 World Baseball Classic

Last year's tournament ended with MLB superstars at loanDepot Park in Miami. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels faced off to close out the tournament.

Ohtani struck out Trout to earn a victory for the Japanese World Baseball Classic team. They are one of the best countries in the world, and they'll be tasked with defending their crown in 2026.

Where they will be defending it remains to be seen, but the league has two places in mind and it's difficult to envision them moving elsewhere given the advantages that both teams have.

