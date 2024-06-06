How many SEC teams are there in 2024 super regionals? Taking a look at the full list of schools

The 2024 NCAA super regionals begin this weekend, and the SEC has a strong presence in this year's field of contestants. Five Southeastern Conference teams, led by the No. 1 overall-seeded Tennesse Volunteers, have made their way among the 16 teams in the next round of college baseball's postseason tournament.

Before the games start, let's look at the contenders from college baseball's best conference.

Tennessee Volunteers

Coming off a strong performance in the Knoxville Regional, the Volunteers look like the team to beat, based on their No. 1 seed and dominant regular season performance. After sharing the regular-season SEC title with rival Kentucky, Tennessee faces Evansville, a Cinderella school that won as the No. 4 seed in the Greenville Regional.

The Vols have been led by their powerful offense, which led the country in total home runs with 159. That was 13 more than any other team in college baseball, and they bashed 12 more dingers during their home regional. The offense was so prolific that catcher Cal Stark, who batted ninth, hit two homers and drove in four runs during Sunday's regional-clinching win over Southern Miss.

Trending

Heading into this weekend's matchup against Evansville, Tennessee (53-11) will again have home-field advantage in the best-of-three series. Although their opponents are only the ninth No.4 seed to ever advance to a super regional, the Volunteers won't overlook them. A trip to Omaha, and another berth in the College World Series for the SEC, should be in the cards for the boys in orange and white.

Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky pitcher Mason Moore pitches against Indiana State during the Lexington Regional.

For the second consecutive season and third time in program history, the Kentucky Wildcats are in the super regional. The No. 2 national seed defeated the Indiana State Sycamores to win the Lexington Regional, clinching a date with Oregon State, the winners of the 2018 College World Series.

Led once again by stud starting pitcher Mason Moore, who threw six scoreless innings in the win over Indiana State, Kentucky looks poised to make a run to Omaha. Moore, who has thrown 20.1 consecutive scoreless innings in the NCAA Tournament over the last two years, overcame a stomach bug to pitch in the clinching game.

Although Oregon State (45-14) has a better overall record than the second-ranked Wildcats (43-14), Kentucky will be defending its home turf as it looks to advance to college baseball's greatest level. Coach Nick Mingione better have his team ready for the Beavers, as this looks like this could be one of the best super regional matchups despite the disparity in seedings.

Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M's Ryan Targac leads a deep Aggies squad out of the SEC and into the super regionals.

Setting history along with Tennessee and Kentucky, the Aggies are the No. 3 overall seed in the tournament. This is the first time in NCAA history that one conference has the top three seeds in the tournament. It's no surprise that the SEC did it first.

Winners of the College Station Regional, Texas A&M will once again defend its home turf in the super regionals. The Aggies will face a strong Oregon team, who overcame the odds to win the Santa Barbara Regional as a No. 3 seed.

Aggies coach Jim Schlossnagle has built his team into a formidable and deep program, led by senior Ryan Targac. The Aggies swept the field during their regional, including defeating longtime rival (and future SEC member) Texas in extra innings.

Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia's Charlie Condon is the projected No.1 overall pick in the upcoming MLB Draft.

For the first time since 2008, the Georgia Bulldogs are in a super regional. Under coach Wes Johnson and star corner infielder Charlie Condon, the Bulldogs won their regional against in-state rival Georgia Tech 8-6 in extra innings. They move on to face NC State, which also won its home regional.

Condon, who has led a deep Bulldogs squad that also includes first baseman Corey Collins and shortstop Kolby Branch, has Georgia, the No. 9 national seed, on a path back to Omaha. The No. 9 overall seed, winning against NC State at home in Athens this weekend will set them on a path to do just that.

“Every day you wake up, you’ve got to believe in yourself,” Johnson said. “No matter what it is you're attacking. That’s something we talk a lot about. You’ve got to be the hero of your imagination.”

Johnson was hired to bring moments like this back to Athens, having coached at both the collegiate (including multiple SEC schools) and major league levels. He helped LSU win the national title last season as its pitching coach and is hoping to do the same in his first season with the Bulldogs.

Florida Gators

Florida two-way star Jac Caglianone has helped the Gators through an up-and-down campaign.

Despite a season filled with peaks and valleys, the Florida Gators, who were the national runner-ups to LSU last season, are again in the super regional round. Unlike the rest of their SEC counterparts, however, the Gators won a regional away from their home stadium, upsetting two higher-ranked teams in the Stillwater Regional, including top-seeded Oklahoma State.

Florida must contend with playing its super regional on the road, as it will face sixth-seeded Clemson. For coach Kevin O'Sullivan's team, it's just another hurdle that this veteran group has faced many times before.

Two-way stud Jac Caglianone leads the Gators, featuring a strong mix of pitches on the mound and a place at the heart of the Florida lineup. He's a projected top 10 pick in this year's MLB draft and has consistently performed in clutch situations.

A strong pitching performance, led by junior Fisher Jameson, helped lead Florida back to the super regional stage. That pitching performance will need to continue for O'Sullivan's veteran squad to make it back to Omaha.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback