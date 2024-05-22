Top 5 SEC baseball schools heading into men’s Super Regionals 2024 ft. Tennessee 

May marks the beginning of the SEC baseball tournament before the regionals and the Super Regional, which determines the eight teams to compete in the College World Series.

The SEC features four teams in the top five RPI Division 1 baseball rankings. Here's a look at the top five teams from the SEC baseball teams ahead of the 2024 men's Super Regionals.

Also Read: College Baseball Super Regionals 2024: Bracket, Schedule and Predictions

Top five SEC baseball schoools heading into the 2024 men's Super Regionals

#5 Mississippi State

Mississippi State #42 Dakota Jordan

In terms of collegiate baseball rankings, D1Baseball.com has the Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 15, while USA Today has them at No. 16. The Bulldogs are 17-13 in SEC play and have a 37-19 overall record this season.

The team is led by Dakota Jordan, a sophomore outfielder who leads the team with a .356 batting average and 74 home runs. He took home the 20th annual Ferriss Trophy Award this season and is a top prospect for the 2024 MLB Draft.

Tuesday opened the first round of the SEC baseball tournament, with Mississippi State defeating Ole Miss 2-1. Connor Hujsack led the team by bringing in both runs for the Bulldogs with his two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Also Read: Is the SEC baseball tournament single or double-elimination? Putting the SEC format under the microscope

#4 Arkansas

NCAA Baseball: College Baseball Showdown-Oklahoma State vs Arkansas

With a 20-10 record against SEC teams and an overall record of 43-12, the Arkansas Razorbacks are among the best teams in SEC baseball this season. Peyton Stovall leads the Razorbacks with a .339 batting average and 60 hits this season.

Hagen Smith, who has a 9-0 record and a 1.52 ERA this season, has been excellent on the mound. This season, Smith has started 14 games for the Razorbacks and only given up 14 runs on 35 hits.

In the SEC Tournament's second round, Arkansas will play South Carolina. Wednesday at 2 p.m. EST is when the first pitch is expected to take place, and the SEC Network will carry the broadcast.

#3 Kentucky

Kentucky #21 Ryan Waldschmidt

The Kentucky Wildcats are the third-ranked RPI team in college baseball and the second-ranked team in the USA Today baseball coaches poll. The Wildcats are 39-12 this season with a 22-8 record against SEC opponents.

Kentucky is led by infielder Nick Lopez and outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt, who have combined for 134 hits and 17 home runs this season. Lopez is a transfer from USC who leads the team with a .380 batting average and batted in 47 runs as well.

The Kentucky Wildcats await their matchup with the LSU Tigers in the second round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday. This matchup begins at 10:30 p.m. EST and will be broadcast live on the SEC Network.

#2 Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies

The Texas A&M Aggies are 44-11 this season, with a 19-11 SEC conference record this season.

They play extremely well at home, with a 32-3 home record this year and an outstanding 121 total home runs as a team this season. Jace LaViolette leads the team with 28 of those home runs and a batting average of .324.

The Aggies have a tough matchup with Mississippi State in the second round of the SEC baseball Tournament on Wednesday night. The game is scheduled for 9 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

#1 Tennessee

Tennessee #1 Christian Moore

The Tennessee Volunteers have earned the top seed in the 2024 SEC baseball tournament with a 46-10 overall record and a 22-8 conference record this season. They are led by infielder Christian Moore, who leads the team with a .388 batting average and 27 home runs this year.

Tennessee awaits its matchup with the 36-20 Vanderbilt Commodores in the second round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. EST on SEC Network, while the winner advances to the third round to play the winner of the Texas A&M and Mississippi State matchup.

Which SEC baseball team do you think has the best chance of earning a spot in the Super Regionals? Let's know your predictions in the comments section:

Also Read: NCAA baseball tournament tracker 2024: Surprising teams that may miss this year's tournament