How does Paul Skenes' contract look? A sneak peek into the salary structure offered by the Pittsburgh Pirates to their first overall pick

MLB Fans are left pondering over the details of Paul Skenes' contract; look no further. The first overall Draft pick in the MLB Draft had a dream when he transferred from the Air Force Academy to LSU. Coming from a military background, Paul organized his talents to put his hands on the National Championship.

The Pittsburgh Pirates had a visual treat watching Paul Skenes' performance two weeks ago when he lifted the National Championship. He stands 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 247 pounds. His performances from the mound worked like a charm compared to the other 2023 MLB Draft prospects.

Paul Skenes' contract would display his commanding dominance in the SEC. It shaped him to be considered the most hyped Draft Prospect in recent years.

Comparisons with the 2019 World Series Champion, Stephen Strasburg, were drawn at the speed of light. Although comparisons to World Series MVPs come with the desire to have the best contract.

How much do the Pittsburgh Pirates have in reserve for their No. 1 Draft pick, Paul Skenes?

2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship

The Pittsburgh Pirates have reportedly placed Paul Skenes' contract in line for a signing bonus of $9 Million or more. In black and white, the slot value of the No. 1 selection in 2023 is $9.72 Million.

However, taking last year's first overall draft pick, Jackson Holiday, into consideration, The picks can get a lower bonus than the slot value. The Pirates have a little limberness, should Paul Skenes ask for a near 'slot value' bonus.

The Top 3 2023 MLB Draft prospects have a combined slot value of $27,061,200, which is a superior value to that in 2022. Last year, the Top 3 MLB prospects had $24,627,900 at their disposal. However, received a slightly lower value.

How does Paul Skenes' contract look compared to his other counterparts?

As compared to Paul Skenes' contract and slot value, the overall No. 2 and No. 3 MLB Draft picks are not that far behind. The Washington National's Dylan Crews has a put-down slot value of $8.99 million, and the Detroit Tiger has kept $8,341,700 for their pick, Max Clark.

Jackson Holiday signed for an average salary of $8.19 million, slightly behind the 3rd overall pick this year. If we dial down to the first overall picks in 2021 and 2020, Pual Skenes' contract is set to hit a 'four-bagger' in a couple of weeks.

On one hand, in 2021, Henry Davis signed with the Pirates for $6.50 million, a $3.3 million dip from Paul Skenes's contract. On the other hand, in 2020, Spencer Torkelson bagged an $8.41 million contract, a $1.29 million dip from Paul Skenes' contract.

No wonder Paul Skenes was in shock soon after he saw himself as the first overall pick. Soon after the pick, Paul Skenes gave voice to the unexpected possibility of him being picked by Pittsburgh.

