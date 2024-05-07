How to watch Alabama vs. Troy game? TV channels, streaming options and more 

Alabama squares off with Troy in a college baseball clash on Tuesday night, May 7, at the Riddle-Pace Field in Troy, Alabama.

This is a rematch of their March 6 duel in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where the Crimson Tide won, 8-7. The No. 21-ranked Troy (34-15, 16-8 Sun Belt) is coming off a 14-13 loss to Louisiana on Sunday while the No. 25-seed Alabama (29-18, 10-14 SEC) beat No. 16 Mississippi State, 10-5, in an SEC encounter.

Left-handed pitcher Logan Ross (4-2, 4.50 ERA) will take the mound for Troy while Alabama has yet to announce its starter for the match.

In their previous meeting on March 6, the Crimson Tide used a three-run seventh inning to hold off Troy at the Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Gage Miller belted a three-run homer to give Alabama an 8-6 lead. Troy tried to rally in the last two innings but they only managed to score a run, handing Alabama the victory.

Bryce Eblin went 3-of-4 with two doubles and one RBI for Alabama and TJ McCants added two hits and two stolen bases.

Starter Zane Adams struck out four in 4 1/3 innings of action while allowing three runs (two earned), five hits and two walks. The Crimson Tide's relief pitchers combined for 4 2/3 innings to preserve the win. Braylon Myers took the win and Alton Davis II registered the save.

Ryan Pettys took the loss for the Trojans, as he allowed three runs on three hits in 1 1/3 innings. He fanned three batters in that stretch. Brooks Bryan went 2-for-3 with four RBIs while Peyton Watts added a home run for the Trojans.

How to watch Troy vs Alabama?

ESPN+ will broadcast the Troy-Alabama encounter on television and live stream. Trojans All-Access and The Varsity Network will also stream the game live on the Internet.

When and where are Troy and Alabama playing?

The Trojans and Crimson Tide will be held on Tuesday at the Riddle-Pace Field in Troy, Alabama. The first pitch is set at 6:00 p.m. Central Time (7:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Troy vs Alabama ticket prices

According to TroyTrojans.com, tickets for the much-anticipated encounter were already sold out.

What are the chances of Alabama repeating against Troy?

Alabama will be in for a tough away game against Troy on Tuesday. The Crimson Tide aren't that great while playing outside the Sewell-Thomas Stadium, as they have a 6-10 mark.

On the flipside, Troy has been awesome at home with an excellent record of 18-6 inside the confines of the Riddle-Pace Field and the Trojans want revenge on their previous encounter in March.

Their last encounter was evenly matched until that three-run shot by Miller in the seventh inning that gave the Crimson Tide an 8-6 lead and held on to beat the Trojans.

The Trojans are coming into the game more motivated as they come from a heartbreaking 13-14 loss against Louisiana. A win against Alabama could right the ship for them.

Alabama is looking for a win to improve its rankings in the SEC Tournament scheduled on May 21-26 at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.

Troy, on the other hand, seeks to improve on their second-place ranking in the Sun Belt Conference as they also head to the conference tournament at the Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama.

