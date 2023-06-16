How to watch and what to expect from the College World Series on Friday? Oral Roberts, TCU, Florida, and Virginia kick off the CWS

The 2023 College World Series begins on Friday afternoon with one of the brackets battling it out. We will see two games between the TCU Horned Frogs vs. Oral Roberts Golden Eagles and the second-seeded Florida Gators vs. seventh-seeded Virginia Cavaliers.

There are a few options of how to watch the entire College World Series as these games will be airing on ESPN and on ESPN+ as well. The TCU vs. Oral Roberts takes place at 2 p.m. EST while Florida vs. Virginia is happening later at 7 p.m. EST.

What should fans be expecting out of these four teams? Let's take a deeper dive into the first games of the bracket round in Omaha, Nebraska.

What should fans expect out of this side of the College World Series bracket?

The best way to discuss this side of the bracket is to discuss all four teams and determine which team has the best chance to advance to the College World Series Finals next week.

The top team to advance is the Florida Gators. They have been one of the deepest teams in the nation as the fourth-best team with 129 home runs thus far. Brandon Sproat will be on the mound and needs to step up as he is pitching to a 4.69 ERA this year, but the Gators have a great bullpen.

Barstool Sportsbook @BSSportsbook The College World Series field is SICK The College World Series field is SICK https://t.co/l9QVUwokiv

These games are going to be significant as one team is going to be a loss away from being eliminated altogether.

The Oral Roberts team has been one of the biggest Cinderella stories to continuously win games and survive the entire NCAA college baseball postseason thus far.

It is difficult to imagine them having a legitimate chance of actually doing anything throughout the bracket round as they are going to get tighter against tougher competition.

The team most would expect to make it out of this round would be the winner of the Florida Gators vs. Virginia Cavaliers first-round matchup.

This is the biggest game on this side of the bracket and having it be one of the first games is a major positive in determining the best team here.

