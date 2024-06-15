How to watch Kentucky vs. NC State game? TV channels, streaming options, and more - June 15, College World Series 2024

Kentucky and NC State have reached the College World Series and will feature in a double-elimination game.

Both teams are seeded, so both fan bases expect an entertaining game in Omaha.

How to watch Kentucky vs. NC State live?

The Kentucky vs. NC State game will be broadcast live on ESPN. Supporters can also catch a live stream of the matchup via ESPN+ and FuboTV.

Here's everything you need to know about the Kentucky versus NC State College World Series game:

Date: Saturday, June 15, 2024

Time: 2 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Livestream: ESPN+ and FuboTV

Venue: Omaha

Kentucky vs. NC State College World Series preview

Kentucky entered the college baseball postseason as the second-seeded team with a 40-14 regular season record. The Wildcats were placed in the Lexington Regional, where they defeated Western Michigan, Illinois, and Indiana State to advance to the super regionals. At the super regionals, they were too strong for Oregon State, progressing to the College World Series with relative ease.

On the other hand, NC State ended the regular season with a 33-20 mark and was the tenth seed. They progressed to the Raleigh Regional, defeating Bryant, South Carolina, and James Madison to advance to the super regionals. NC State defeated Georgia in a very close game to advance.

This is Kentucky's first appearance in Omaha, and they'll be looking to make the most out of their debut trip. The program was among the best in the regular season, and they'll fancy their chances of going all the way.

NC State is making its fourth tournament appearance and first since 2021. The program might not have had the best regular season, but it'll be a mistake to dismiss its chances, especially after its upset win over Georgia in the super regionals.

