Did Kentucky advance to the College World Series? Taking a look at the Wildcats'performance ahead of the 2024 CWS

The Kentucky Wildcats and Oregon State Beavers faced off in the Lexington Super Regional with a trip to the College World Series on the line. The Wildcats had been among the best teams in college baseball throughout the regular season and got off to a strong start in the double-elimination postseason.

They hosted the Lexington Regional and did not face much of a test. Kentucky began play with a 10-8 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos, then beat the Illinois Fighting Illini 6-1 before taking down the Indiana State Sycamores 9-5.

While the Beavers, the No. 15 national seed, appeared to represent a formidable opponent in the best-of-three super regional, they did not give the Wildcats much of a challenge as they never trailed in the series. Kentucky, the No. 2 national seed, dominated Saturday's series opener 10-0. While the second game was much closer, the Wildcats won 3-2.

Kentucky has secured a place in the College World Series for the first time in program history. It will be one of eight teams in Omaha, Nebraska, when the CWS begins on Friday.

Can the Kentucky Wildcats win the national championship?

The Kentucky Wildcats entered the postseason with the fifth-best odds, +1000, to win a national title. They entered the super regionals tied with the North Carolina Tar Heels for the third-best odds, +350, of any remaining team, trailing only the Tennessee Volunteers and Texas A&M Aggies.

Kentucky has been a well-rounded team, ranking 105th in batting average, 114th in hits, tied for 69th in home runs, 37th in runs, 52nd in ERA, 76th in strikeouts to walks and 24th in WHIP.

While the Wildcats have continued to win, the road will only get tougher as they attempt to navigate the postseason and capture the first national title in program history.

