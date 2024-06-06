Has Kentucky ever won a College World Series game? Exploring the Wildcats' CWS history

As the Kentucky Wildcats move towards the Lexington Super Regional this weekend, this is the second year in a row that they have been in this position. Last year, they didn't deliver, losing to the eventual national champion and SEC rival LSU in the Baton Rouge Super Regional.

After a dominant performance in the Lexington Regional in which Kentucky swept the competition on its home field, the Wildcats will look to do so again this weekend against No.15 Oregon State. This could be the best matchup in the entire super regional round.

Both teams sport similar records, and the Beavers have had more success in their program's history, having won the College World Series in 2018.

Why does this matter?

History matters because this is the furthest that Kentucky has ever gone. Period. The Wildcats have never been past the super regional round, getting swept both times they've appeared: in 2017 against in-state rival Louisville and last season.

Their current run under Nick Mingione is arguably the best the Wildcats have ever had. Yes, they had success under long-time coach Keith Madison (1979 to 2003), but they never got further than the regionals, and only reached those three times during Madison's tenure.

Most of Kentucky's success has happened since 2000, under Madison and his successors John Cohen, Gary Henderson and Mingione. The program just clinched its second SEC regular-season title in its history, the first since 2006.

UK is also the No. 2 national seed in the tournament and has talent all over the diamond.

The Wildcats are poised to reach the CWS due to their talent

Leading the way for Kentucky is ace starting pitcher Mason Moore, who is in the middle of an NCAA Tournament run of over 20 scoreless innings. The junior has had a solid season, leading the team in innings (84.1) and compiling a 9-3 record. His ERA (5.03) is not pretty, but he's frequently shown up in big spots.

Offensively, infielder Ryan Nicholson, a graduate transfer from Cincinnati, is one of the biggest contributors. He hit .298 with 20 home runs and 58 RBIs, leading the team in the last two categories, as well as slugging percentage (.661)

Junior Ryan Waldschmidt, a Charleston Southern transfer, is the other big bat, leading the team in batting average (.359), with 14 homers and 46 RBIs. He also led the team in total bases with 130, although Nicholson was right behind him with 123.

The lineup is deep, the pitching staff is deadly and the team seems ready to go. The question is: Can the Wildcats finally clinch their first appearance in the College World Series and then win their first national title in program history? There's only one way to find out. Oregon State, and possibly destiny itself, await them on their home field this weekend.

