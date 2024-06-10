Pac-12 demise official after Kentucky eliminates Oregon State in Lexington Super Regional to secure first-ever College World Series trip

The Pac-12 demise is official: Pac-12 giants Oregon State have been eliminated by Kentucky in the Lexington Super Regional. It means that the Pac-12 will not have any representatives in the 2024 College World Series.

It ends what started as a promising season for Oregon State, with the program going back to the drawing board without a CWS appearance. Meanwhile, the Pac-12 demise means that Kentucky has secured its first College World Series trip.

Kentucky defeats Oregon State in Lexington Super Regional, confirming Pac-12 demise

Kentucky dominated Oregon State in Game 1 of the Lexington Super Regional, but Oregon State put up more of a fight in Game 2. However, it wasn't enough, as the Wildcats had a date with destiny, beating the Beavers 3-2 to spark the Pac-12 demise.

Kentucky's success was mainly due to its pitchers, who struck out 13 Oregon State batters and allowed just one earned run on two hits. They're still yet to trail in the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats await the winner of the Georgia - NC State series, which is tied 1-1 with a winner-take-all clash on Monday.

Kentucky secures first-ever College World Series trip

The Kentucky Wildcats made program history by securing their first trip to Omaha for the College World Series. The collegiate sports powerhouse is better known for basketball, but this year, their baseball team has done the program proud in its historic run.

A lot of the credit should go to coach Nick Mingione, who was yet to be a head coach at any level before getting the Wildcats job in 2017. He has since then become arguably the most successful coach in program history, leading the team to the Regional Round and then a trip to Omaha.

The number two-seeded Wildcats will be a handful for whichever team they face in the College World Series.

Which teams have qualified for the College World Series?

The following teams have qualified for the 2024 College World Series:

No. 1 Tennessee (7th appearance)

No. 2 Kentucky (1st appearance)

No. 3 Texas A&M (8th appearance)

No. 4 North Carolina (12th appearance)

No. 8 Florida State (24th appearance)

No. 12 Virginia (7th appearance)

Florida (14th appearance)

Here are the CWS first-round matchups:

No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 8 Florida State

No. 4 North Carolina vs. No. 12 Virginia

No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 7 Georgia/No. 10 NC State

No. 3 Texas A&M vs. Florida

