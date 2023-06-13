How to watch Texas baseball vs. Stanford Game 3? Start time, TV channel, live stream info and more about NCAA Super regionals 2023

Game 3 of the Super Regionals in NCAA baseball is happening tonight between the Texas Longhorns and the Stanford Cardinal. The winner of tonight's matchup advances to the College World Series while the loser prepares for next season.

Game 3 of this Super Regionals series will occur at 8 pm Eastern inside Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Stanford, California. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN and ESPN+ on Monday night. But how will this game go, and which team will have their season continue?

What have the first two games of the Super Regionals told us to prepare for Game 3?

These offenses have come alive throughout the first two games of the Super Regionals. The Longhorns were able to pick up a 7-5 road win in Game 1 behind a five-run ninth inning, while the Cardinal responded with an 8-3 home victory in Game 2.

The Cardinal also set up for their pitching staff to be as rested as possible for this Game 3 matchup as starting pitcher Quinn Matthews threw 156 pitches in the complete game with 16 strikeouts to force this Game 3 matchup. The bullpen is completely rested heading into this matchup and should be able to dominate.

Despite scoring ten runs in two games, Texas is struggling with runners in scoring position. As a team, the Longhorns are just 1-for-14(.071), with runners in scoring position. Stanford has not been doing much better at 6-for-25 (.240) through the series.

Stanford's offense has been doing better in their previous ten games than Texas as the Cardinal are scoring 8.5 runs per game while the Longhorns are averaging six runs in that span. Expect Stanford's bullpen relievers like Brandt Pancer and Ryan Bruno to dominate in the later innings.

The Cardinal have been doing exceptionally well as of late as they have made the College World Series in each of the previous two seasons and should be able to win here to make it a third consecutive appearance. Stanford is 11-4 in their last 15 home games and has an outstanding +3.6 average run differential in their previous five home games. All the factors point to Stanford taking a plane and traveling to Omaha to continue their season.

This is not the only Super Regionals Game 3 on tonight's docket, as we have Southern Miss vs. Tennessee happening to determine which team will advance to the College World Series as well.

