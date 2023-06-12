Southern Miss vs. Tennessee Super Regional Game 3: Will the Golden Eagles or Vols advance to the college world series?

Two Super Regional games are happening on Monday to determine which teams will head to the College World Series. The Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Tennessee Volunteers have a winner-takes-all Game 3 on Monday evening, with the loser having their season end.

Which team will be able to elevate out of the Super Regional round and get their tickets booked for Omaha, Nebraska? Let's take a look at this game and prognosticate the winner.

Will the Tennessee Volunteers advance out of the Super Regional round?

The Super Regional round has been a great source of entertainment through the first two games of this series. Southern Miss picked up a 5-3 win in Game 1, while Tennessee battled back with an 8-4 victory in Game 2. Whichever team wins tonight will enter the bracket with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, LSU Tigers, and the Stanford Cardinal vs. Texas Longhorn Super Regional winner.

Southern Miss has shown the ability to dominate early in the games, as they have held a 4-0 lead in both games thus far. Tanner Hall will presumably be out after Game 2, but the Golden Eagles have an incredible pitching staff overall to navigate this game.

They have been one of the best statistical pitching staffs in the country, as they are 19th in strikeouts per nine innings (10.2) and 16th in WHIP (1.33). When diving into the DraftKings odds for this game, Tennessee is the favorite at -195 odds to win, while Southern Mississippi is the underdog at +160.

Tennessee has been struggling at the plate as they are a combined 3-for-14 (.214) with runners in scoring position with just one homer. They have depended on their bats to carry them throughout the series. Their bullpen has been carrying them through the Super Regional as the Volunteers' bullpen has allowed two hits over six shutout innings.

The Volunteers are going to be the team that likely advances out of this round for a multitude of factors. Being able to play this game at home means they will have the crowd behind them and the last at-bats if need be. They have been the better team in the latter innings of this game, and their bullpen is well-rested and dominating so far. If Southern Miss cannot get on the board early, this game will go to Tennessee quickly in their favor, and the Vols will be heading to Omaha.

Poll : 0 votes