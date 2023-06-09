2023 NCAA baseball super regional predictions for every site: Baton Rouge, Forth Worth, Stanford and more

The 2023 NCAA baseball super regionals are here, and we are down to 16 teams battling for a trip to Omaha, Nebraska.

In the NCAA Baseball Tournament, the super regionals are a best-of-three series, with the winner advancing to the eight-team College World Series. The CWS begins with two four-team brackets, much like the regionals, and finishes with two teams in a best-of-three championship series.

But which teams are going to advance out of the super regionals and make it to Omaha? Let's discuss each series, with national seeds listed.

NCAA super regional matchups

No. 1 Wake Forest vs. No. 16 Alabama

Hitters are going to be frustrated as Wake Forest and Alabama rank one and two in team ERA this season. So, the better offense could prevail and Wake Forest absolutely obliterated its regional opponents, as the Demon Deacons had a 48-7 combined score in their three games.

Because of a gambling scandal, Alabama has had too many distractions going into this postseason, and the story ends here. Expect Wake Forest to win as Alabama had to struggle to win its regional games.

No. 2 Florida vs. No. 15 South Carolina

This is one of the bigger super regional matchups as it is one of three series between top-ranked teams. South Carolina has struggled against top teams throughout the season, and Florida swept the season series.

The Gators have way too much power as they are third in NCAA baseball with 126 homers, so expect Florida to steamroll.

No. 8 Stanford vs Texas

Stanford has been a baseball program that has dominated and did so once again this season. The Cardinal led all of the Pac-12 in RBIs and runs. Texas has gone through adversity as the Longhorns began the year 4-7 and rattled off a 16-game winning streak.

It is extremely difficult to imagine a team like Stanford not making the College World Series, so go with the Cardinal to advance to Omaha for the third consecutive season.

No. 7 Virginia vs. Duke

This will be an interesting matchup as these teams met a little more than a month ago. Duke won two of three games, but overall there is a bit of a difference. Virginia dominated with its starting rotation in the regionals as the Cavaliers pitched five innings and allowed two runs or less in each game.

Virginia has dominated since the recent matchup as the Cavaliers have only lost one game since. UVA should dominate as the better overall team.

No. 5 LSU vs. No. 12 Kentucky

LSU has been arguably the best program in NCAA baseball as the Tigers are led by the duo of ace Paul Skenes and slugger Dylan Crews. This matchup happened in the regular season, and the Tigers took two of three games.

Skenes is coming into this series fresh and ready to go, so expect the LSU Tigers to advance and do so in a convincing fashion.

Oral Roberts vs Oregon

Oregon did just enough during the regular season but has heated up during the postseason and dominated. However, Oral Roberts rolled throughout the regular season, winning 49 games and not losing in more than six weeks.

Expect ORU to control things and win this super regional in three games.

Tennessee vs. Southern Miss

This is going to be strength vs. strength in the super regional as Tennessee has a dominant pitching staff while Southern Miss has been incredible offensively. Golden Eagles pitcher Tanner Hall has been the ace but has not faced this level of competition as he pitched against a Power Five lineup only one time this year.

Do not buy into Tennessee's road struggles as a big thing here, so go with the Tennessee Volunteers to win this series, scoring enough to control the weekend.

No. 14 Indiana State vs. TCU

The TCU Horned Frogs have been absolutely scorching as they scored 44 runs in their three games in the regionals. The bats should stay red hot during this super regional matchup with Tre Richardson tying the record for RBIs in a game with 11.

This series has a twist as it will take place in Fort Worth, Texas, since the Indiana Special Olympics will be hosted at Indiana State. However, the Sycamores have not had wins over quality opponents, so go with the Horned Frogs to win here.

