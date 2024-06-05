Is Clemson in NCAA Baseball Super Regional 2024? Looking at the Tigers' chances of clinching 2024 CWS title

Clemson is one of 16 teams that made the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament Super Regional. The Tigers overcame two close calls in their home regional, winning 4-3 against both High Point and Coastal Carolina before settling down in the regional final and outplaying the Chanticleers 12-5 in the regional final.

Clemson, who represents the ACC, next faces SEC contender and last year's runners-up Florida. The best-of-three Super Regional series begins on Saturday at the Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina.

Is Clemson in NCAA Baseball Super Regional 2024?

Clemson's Austin Gordon pitches for the Tigers against Coastal Carolina in the regional final held recently.

Clemson advanced to the Super Regional by sweeping the regional tournament. The Tigers outplayed High Point 4-3 in the first round and repeated the scoreline against Coastal Carolina.

Clemson's bats exploded in the regional final, scoring at least one run in the first five innings before pulling away with six more in the eighth en route a 12-5 triumph over the Chanticleers. The sweep of the regional improved the Tigers' season record to 44-14.

It marked the first time since 2010 that Clemson won its first regional baseball championship. Jacob Hinderleider and Alden Matches recorded three RBIs each, while Jimmy Obertop finished with two RBIs and a home run. Blake Wright, Cam Cannarella, Jack Crighton and Nolan Nawrocki had one RBI each for the Tigers.

Reed Garris earned the win to improve to 2-1 after pitching three innings in relief, while Austin Gordon recorded his 11th save of the year.

Clemson's performance so far

Clemson finished the regular season and the ACC Tournament with a 41-14 record. The wins against High Point and Coastal Carolina (twice) in the regional boosted its standing to 44-14 days before the best-of-three Super Regional showdown against Florida.

Cam Cannarella is hitting .343 with 10 home runs and 56 RBI, while Blake Wright and Jimmy Obertop have 21 and 20 homers, respectively. Wright had 72 RBIs, while Jacob Hinderleider, Cannarella and Obertop had 58, 56 and 54, respectively, this season.

Clemson is 30-6 at home and 20-10 against ACC college baseball opponents.

Clemson's odds of clinching 2024 College World Series title

Clemson has the fifth-best odds of clinching the 2024 College World Series title. The Tigers are tied with Florida State at +1200 .

Tennessee leads the BetMGM odds to win the CWS at +250, followed by Texas A&M +350; North Carolina +800 and Kentucky +800.

The other teams with the best odds of winning the College World Series crown are: Georgia +1400; Virginia +1600; Florida +2000; Kansas State +5000; Oregon +5000; Connecticut +10000 and Evansville at +12500.

Clemson Tigers' 2024 NCAA Super Regional schedule

Clemson faces Florida in a best-of three NCAA Super Regional showdown at the Doug Kingsome Stadium.

No. 6 Clemson vs Florida at the Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina

Game 1 - June 8: 2 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN | Livestream: ESPN+

Game 2 - June 9: 2:30 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN | Livestream: ESPN+

Game 3 (if necessary) - June 10: Time: TBD | TV: TBD | Livestream: ESPN+

Will Clemson outclass Florida in the 2024 NCAA Super Regional? Let's know your views in the comments section:

