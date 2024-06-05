College Baseball Super Regionals schedule 2024 for every site: TV channel, streaming options and more

The 2024 College Baseball Super Regional schedule was unveiled on Tuesday. The 16 survivors of the grueling regional tournament go head-to-head in a best-of-three showdown beginning on Friday.
The eight winners of the Super Regionals will move on to the College World Series set on June 14-24 at the Charles Schwab Stadium Omaha in Nebraska.
College Baseball Super Regionals Schedule 2024
The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee has announced the pairings for the Super Regionals. The 16 teams are split into two groups of eight, with one group kicking off their best-of-three series on Friday and the remaining eight to begin play the next day.
The Knoxville, Tallahassee, Charlottesville and the Chapel Hill Super Regionals will be played on June 7-8. An extra play date on June 9 was added in case the series is tied at one apiece.
Meanwhile, the Lexington, Athens, Clemson and College Station Super Regionals are slated on June 8-9, with June 10 serving as an extra play date for winner-take-all matches.
Knoxville Super Regional Schedule
No. 1 Tennessee vs Evansville at the Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee
Game 1 - June 7: 3 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN2 | Livestream: ESPN+
Game 2 - June 8: 11 a.m. ET | TV: ESPN2 | Livestream: ESPN+
Game 3 (if necessary) - June 9: 6 p.m. ET | TV: ESPNU | Livestream: ESPN+
Tallahassee Super Regional Schedule
No. 8 Florida State vs UConn at the Dick Howser Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida
Game 1 - June 7: 12 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN | Livestream: ESPN+
Game 2 - June 8: 11 a.m. ET | TV: ESPN | Livestream: ESPN+
Game 3 (if necessary) - June 9: 12 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN2 | Livestream: ESPN+
Charlottesville Super Regional Schedule
No. 12 Virginia vs Kansas State at the Davenport Field at Disharoon Park in Charlottesville, Virginia
Game 1 - June 7: 7 p.m. ET | TV: ESPNU | Livestream: ESPN+
Game 2 - June 8: 3 p.m. ET | TV: ESPNU | Livestream: ESPN+
Game 3 (if necessary) - June 9: 3 p.m. ET | TV: ESPNU | Livestream: ESPN+
Chapel Hill Super Regional Schedule
No. 4 North Carolina vs West Virginia at the Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Game 1 - June 7: 6 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN2 | Livestream: ESPN+
Game 2 - June 8: 8 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN2 | Livestream: ESPN+
Game 3 (if necessary) - June 9: 3 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN2 | Livestream: ESPN+
Lexington Super Regional Schedule
No. 2 Kentucky vs No. 15 Oregon State at the Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Kentucky
Game 1 - June 8: 6 p.m. ET | TV: ESPNU | Livestream: ESPN+
Game 2 - June 9: 9 p.m. ET | TV: ESPNU | Livestream: ESPN+
Game 3 (if necessary) - June 10: Time: TBD | TV: TBD | Livestream: ESPN+
Athens Super Regional Schedule
No. 7 Georgia vs No. 10 NC State at the Foley Field in Athens, Georgia
Game 1 - June 8: 12 p.m. ET | TV: ESPNU | Livestream: ESPN+
Game 2 - June 9: 12 p.m. ET | TV: ESPNU | Livestream: ESPN+
Game 3 (if necessary) - June 10: Time: TBD | TV: TBD | Livestream: ESPN+
Clemson Super Regional Schedule
No. 6 Clemson vs Florida at the Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina
Game 1 - June 8: 2 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN | Livestream: ESPN+
Game 2 - June 9: 2:30 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN | Livestream: ESPN+
Game 3 (if necessary) - June 10: Time: TBD | TV: TBD | Livestream: ESPN+
College Station Super Regional Schedule
No. 3 Texas A&M vs Oregon at the Blue Bell Park in College Station, Texas
Game 1 - June 8: 2 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN2 | Livestream: ESPN+
Game 2 - June 9: 7:30 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN2 | Livestream: ESPN+
Game 3 (if necessary) - June 10: Time: TBD | TV: TBD | Livestream: ESPN+
An exciting four-day College Baseball Super Regional schedule is up ahead, and fans should anticipate heart-pounding action from the teams to catch a ticket to the Men's College World Series. Anything can happen in this best-of-three affair.
Fans should expect lots of walk-off hits, pitching wizardry and power batting from each team's standout players and each team's collective effort to win the national title.
