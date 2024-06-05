College Baseball Super Regionals schedule 2024 for every site: TV channel, streaming options and more

The 2024 College Baseball Super Regional schedule was unveiled on Tuesday. The 16 survivors of the grueling regional tournament go head-to-head in a best-of-three showdown beginning on Friday.

The eight winners of the Super Regionals will move on to the College World Series set on June 14-24 at the Charles Schwab Stadium Omaha in Nebraska.

College Baseball Super Regionals Schedule 2024

North Carolina Tar Heels Head Coach Scott Forbes (21) and pitcher Ben Peterson (25) celebrate their team’s win over the LSU Tigers in the NCAA baseball regional at the Boshamer Stadium.

The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee has announced the pairings for the Super Regionals. The 16 teams are split into two groups of eight, with one group kicking off their best-of-three series on Friday and the remaining eight to begin play the next day.

The Knoxville, Tallahassee, Charlottesville and the Chapel Hill Super Regionals will be played on June 7-8. An extra play date on June 9 was added in case the series is tied at one apiece.

Meanwhile, the Lexington, Athens, Clemson and College Station Super Regionals are slated on June 8-9, with June 10 serving as an extra play date for winner-take-all matches.

Knoxville Super Regional Schedule

No. 1 Tennessee vs Evansville at the Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee

Game 1 - June 7: 3 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN2 | Livestream: ESPN+

Game 2 - June 8: 11 a.m. ET | TV: ESPN2 | Livestream: ESPN+

Game 3 (if necessary) - June 9: 6 p.m. ET | TV: ESPNU | Livestream: ESPN+

Tallahassee Super Regional Schedule

No. 8 Florida State vs UConn at the Dick Howser Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida

Game 1 - June 7: 12 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN | Livestream: ESPN+

Game 2 - June 8: 11 a.m. ET | TV: ESPN | Livestream: ESPN+

Game 3 (if necessary) - June 9: 12 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN2 | Livestream: ESPN+

Charlottesville Super Regional Schedule

No. 12 Virginia vs Kansas State at the Davenport Field at Disharoon Park in Charlottesville, Virginia

Game 1 - June 7: 7 p.m. ET | TV: ESPNU | Livestream: ESPN+

Game 2 - June 8: 3 p.m. ET | TV: ESPNU | Livestream: ESPN+

Game 3 (if necessary) - June 9: 3 p.m. ET | TV: ESPNU | Livestream: ESPN+

Chapel Hill Super Regional Schedule

No. 4 North Carolina vs West Virginia at the Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Game 1 - June 7: 6 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN2 | Livestream: ESPN+

Game 2 - June 8: 8 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN2 | Livestream: ESPN+

Game 3 (if necessary) - June 9: 3 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN2 | Livestream: ESPN+

Lexington Super Regional Schedule

No. 2 Kentucky vs No. 15 Oregon State at the Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Kentucky

Game 1 - June 8: 6 p.m. ET | TV: ESPNU | Livestream: ESPN+

Game 2 - June 9: 9 p.m. ET | TV: ESPNU | Livestream: ESPN+

Game 3 (if necessary) - June 10: Time: TBD | TV: TBD | Livestream: ESPN+

Athens Super Regional Schedule

No. 7 Georgia vs No. 10 NC State at the Foley Field in Athens, Georgia

Game 1 - June 8: 12 p.m. ET | TV: ESPNU | Livestream: ESPN+

Game 2 - June 9: 12 p.m. ET | TV: ESPNU | Livestream: ESPN+

Game 3 (if necessary) - June 10: Time: TBD | TV: TBD | Livestream: ESPN+

Clemson Super Regional Schedule

No. 6 Clemson vs Florida at the Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina

Game 1 - June 8: 2 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN | Livestream: ESPN+

Game 2 - June 9: 2:30 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN | Livestream: ESPN+

Game 3 (if necessary) - June 10: Time: TBD | TV: TBD | Livestream: ESPN+

College Station Super Regional Schedule

No. 3 Texas A&M vs Oregon at the Blue Bell Park in College Station, Texas

Game 1 - June 8: 2 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN2 | Livestream: ESPN+

Game 2 - June 9: 7:30 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN2 | Livestream: ESPN+

Game 3 (if necessary) - June 10: Time: TBD | TV: TBD | Livestream: ESPN+

An exciting four-day College Baseball Super Regional schedule is up ahead, and fans should anticipate heart-pounding action from the teams to catch a ticket to the Men's College World Series. Anything can happen in this best-of-three affair.

Fans should expect lots of walk-off hits, pitching wizardry and power batting from each team's standout players and each team's collective effort to win the national title.

