Is there a run rule in college baseball? Diving into the NCAA rule book following LSU’s debacle against Florida in CWS Game 2

The 2023 College World Series has one game left to decide which team is going to be the next national champion. Following how Game 2 unfolded between the Florida Gators and LSU Tigers (with the Gators winning 24-4), some have wondered if the run rule should be incorporated.

Let's dive into it and discuss if there is one, as well as if there should be.

Does college baseball have a run rule?

As of this writing, there is not a run rule associated with college baseball during the regular season or the postseason. That means we can witness games similar to Game 2 of the College World Series, where there is a massive run differential.

It is likely that this could be discussed in the future, but there are no plans for it as of now.

Should college baseball incorporate a run rule?

Depending on who you ask, this answer can and will change.

This tells us a lot about a head coach, as they are going to be asked to keep a bullpen fresh. If you are a fan of the team getting demolished on the scoreboard, then wanting a run rule would be better. Think about it from a historical perspective though, when looking at team ERA, games where a pitcher or multiple pitchers do not have it should hurt them.

Even looking at how this affects Game 3 of the 2023 College World Series, if there was a run rule in effect, then LSU would not have been punished for their ineffectiveness entering tonight's game. What would the Florida Gators benefit winning in five or six innings compared to making the LSU Tigers use multiple pitchers out of the bullpen and making them less likely to be on the mound in a winner-takes-all Game 3?

Then think about it from the business aspect of things. Shorter games, in terms of innings, means less money that the programs are going to make on concessions and things of that nature. Not knowing if a game is going to last five or nine innings could make a major difference in terms of money generated.

