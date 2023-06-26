When is Game 3 of College World Series? Schedule, start time and TV details for NCAA Men's College World Series 2023

Game 3 of the 2023 College World Series happens on Monday, with the winner to become the national champions. The second-seeded Florida Gators and fifth-seeded LSU Tigers battle it out in what should be an interesting clash after Florida scored 24 runs in Game 2 to force a third game.

This game will take place at 7 pm Eastern in Omaha, Nebraska, at Charles Schwab Field. The game will be aired on both ESPN and the ESPN+ app. What do we know about today's action and who will wind up being victorious in Game 3 of the 2023 College World Series?

What should we expect from Game 3 of 2023 College World Series?

This is going to be an interesting matchup, as the Florida Gators have been all over the place at the plate. In Game 1, they struck out 20 times, while in Game 2 they were able to score 24 runs, so they have blown hot and cold in the series.

The Gators have been good with their pitching, as they did not use many pitchers. Hurston Waldrep pitched 2.1 innings, while Blake Purnell and Nick Ficarrotta were able to pitch the remaining 6.2 innings and save the top bullpen arms for Game 3.

On the Tigers side of things, Game 2 saw Nate Achenhausen, Gavin Guidry, Bryce Collins, Blake Money, Christian Little and Sam Dutton get on the mound. Each pitcher threw at least 20 pitches, with the last two throwing at least 40.

We should see Jac Caglianone for Florida and Paul Skenes on the bump for LSU in Game 3. The starting pitchers will be interesting, as the Gators' strength will be going to the bullpen after giving Riley Cooper a game-off. Expect him to find his way and give some length.

Which team has the advantage in Game 3?

It seemed like the LSU Tigers understood that they had this game with their ace on the mound for Game 3 and were fine with losing Game 2. The Gators struggled against Ty Floyd, who had 17 strikeouts in Game 1, while Skenes has some power stuff and should pitch well here.

The Tigers are considered the favorite according to betting odds. If LSU can keep the game close and get some length out of Paul Skenes, they should win the NCAA Championship.

