Is Paul Skenes playing in College World Series Finals Game 3? LSU ace's status and availability, examined

Paul Skenes, the top pitching prospect for the upcoming 2023 MLB draft has been an absolute ace by every definition of the word for LSU. With Game 3 being a winner-take-all game, could he enter the game?

Wilson Alexander @whalexander_ Jay Johnson said once again #LSU has a process to go through before it determines the availability for Paul Skenes and other pitchers tomorrow. Jay Johnson said once again #LSU has a process to go through before it determines the availability for Paul Skenes and other pitchers tomorrow.

According to LSU head coach Jay Johnson, there's no word yet on whether or not Paul Skenes can play today. They will have a meeting and determine whether or not it's safe for him to throw and go from there.

They could start Skenes as he's clearly their best pitcher. MLB managers often do this with their aces in do-or-die scenarios in the playoffs, even if they pitched more recently than they normally would have.

Can Paul Skenes pitch tonight? Examining ace's likelihood of appearing

Paul Skenes may or may not play today, and if he doesn't, it will be because he's given everything he had up to this point. Since June 17, he has thrown 243 pitches.

He threw more than 120 in appearances against Tennessee and Wake Forest. Skenes last pitched against the Wake Forest on June 22, when he threw 120 pitches in eight innings.

Will LSU turn to Paul Skenes today?

That means he would be going on four days rest, which is short for any pitcher, and coming off a game with more pitches than any MLB pitcher has tossed this season.

However, if LSU needs a big-game pitcher to keep Florida at bay or to close down the victory, they very well may turn to Skenes regardless of him starting today.

