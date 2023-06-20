Fact Check: Is Nashville getting an MLB expansion team? Evaluating whether league's next franchise will be in Tennessee

Is Nashville getting an MLB expansion team? Expansion is high on the list of priorities facing commissioner Rob Manfred. His desire is to eventually get the league up to 32 teams, which means two cities could be in line for a new team in the coming years.

MLB players prefer Nashville as best city for expansion team by a wide margin in poll

The Nashville MLB expansion is one that has a lot of steam. It's a pretty solid sports market with the Tennessee Titans and Nashville Predators already calling the area home. Will a baseball team be next?

Is Nashville getting an MLB expansion team?

Nashville is not confirmed to be getting an MLB expansion team at this time. It is certainly a candidate, but other cities would also love to see the league make them a new home for some team.

Could Nashville get an MLB expansion team?

Three years ago, this movement really hained steam. The Music City Baseball group began pushing for the city to get a major league team. It said in a statement:

"Nashville Baseball Investment Group has a quest to bring Major League Baseball to Nashville and ensure that the future franchise provides profound opportunity for our African American and diverse communities. For us, this means having both an equity and leadership role in the franchise long-term."

“I want a Montreal trip every year, so Montreal,” an NL player said.



Portland was a polarizing option for others, but one city rose above all the others — Nashville.



"I want a Montreal trip every year, so Montreal," an NL player said.

Portland was a polarizing option for others, but one city rose above all the others — Nashville.

It'll have to convince Major League Baseball that it needs a team more than Charlotte, Portland, Orlando and many other places. There's stiff competition, but there is also lot going for Nashville to finally get one of the two theorized MLB teams.

